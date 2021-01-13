Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insider Sells Trio-Tech International's Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2021 11:28am   Comments
Share:

 

Vice President CFO Ting Hock Ming filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Wednesday, January 13. The insider sold 1,600 shares of Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) at an average price of $4.39. After the transaction, the executive's stake in Trio-Tech International moved to 105,791 shares. Shares of Trio-Tech International moved higher by 1.7% from the previous closing price.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a concious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.

Price Action

 

Related Articles (TRT)

Insider Sells Trio-Tech International's Shares
Insider Sells Trio-Tech International Shares
72 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com