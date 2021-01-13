Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Supplier Foxconn, Geely Partner On Automotive Contract Manufacturing Services
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Supplier Foxconn, Geely Partner On Automotive Contract Manufacturing Services

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTC: HNHPF), popularly known as Foxconn, and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (Pink: GELYF) announced Wednesday a cooperative agreement to set up a 50-50 joint venture to provide OEM production and comprehensive, customized consulting services to global automakers.

The product and service offerings the venture is contemplating include whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems, automotive ecosystem platforms and the EV industry value chain. 

The board of the new venture will comprise five members, with Foxconn appointing three, including the chairman, and Geely appointing the remaining two.

Related Link: What iPhone Supplier Foxconn's Strong Quarterly Revenue Means For Apple

Why It Matters: The joint venture will leverage Foxconn's expertise in R&D technology, intelligent manufacturing and hardware-software integration capabilities.

It is touted as a highly complementary partnership which helps to better serve and meet the diverse needs of different customers, and offer the most advanced, fastest, cost-effective full value-chain vehicle production service platform.

The joint venture will revolutionize the automotive industry model by introducing the Information and Communication Technology division of labor to help automakers accelerate their transition to new innovative and efficient manufacturing processes and business models based on Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electrified technologies, the companies said.

The news is important in the wake of Apple's quest to reignite its EV ambitions. Analysts expect the tech giant to forge partnerships with multiple automakers to bring the Apple Car venture to fruition.

Apple could be looking to replicate the success of its iPhone business model in an EV venture and outsource manufacturing to its Taiwanese contractors, according to a Nikkei report.

Foxconn already has a partnership with Chinese EV maker Byton for the manufacture of the latter's M-Byte EV.

Related Link: XPeng Analyst: Automaker Leads Chinese EV Market In Autonomous Driving

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + GELYF)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Intel Shares Hit 6-Month High As Chipmaker Replaces CEO Bob Swan With VMware's Gelsinger
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kodak, Apple And More
45 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Signal CEO Says 'Time To Shine' As Elon Musk, WhatsApp Policy Change Drive Download Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: auto automotive foxconnNews Penny Stocks Contracts Global Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com