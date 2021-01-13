70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares climbed 113.8% to close at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company, last week, was granted EU patent titled 'Scalable modular design of 48-volt li-ion battery management system.'
- ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACTC) shares jumped 106.7% to close at $25.20 on Tuesday. Proterra said that it will become publicly listed through a deal with ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.
- Qilian International Holding Group Ltd (NASDAQ: QLI) shares surged 100% to close at $10.00 on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) rose 95.3% to close at $4.8050. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable, last week, reported a profit for its latest quarter.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) gained 57.7% to close at $23.27 after the company reported a strong rise in quarterly earnings.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) jumped 51.4% to close at $6.57. The stock has been very volatile in the recent trading session.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares surged 48.7% to close at $0.7731 after the company announced it finalized an extension of its contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for Rang Resources in the Appalachian Basin.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) jumped 44.4% to close at $4.13 after the company reported strong preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) gained 39.8% to close at $1.30 after jumping 92% on Monday.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares gained 37.2% to close at $10.91. Sunworks, on Monday, named Gaylon Morris as Chief Executive Officer.
- fuboTV Inc. (NASDAQ: FUBO) rose 34.2% to close at $36.48 after the company announced plans to acquire sports betting and interactive gaming company Vigtory.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) jumped 33.8% to close at $0.8751 after gaining 8% on Monday.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) shares rose 30% to close at $5.42 after the company issued strong Q4 guidance.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained 29% to close at $0.5271 after gaining around 20% on Monday.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) gained 27.9% to close at $5.04 as the company reported an exclusive licensing agreement with PAION AG for Giapreza and Xerava in the European Economic Area, the U.K. and Switzerland for an upfront cash payment of $22.5 million and potential commercial milestone payments of up to $109.5 million. La Jolla will also receive double-digit tiered royalty payments based on net sales.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 27.2% to close at $6.54 after the company announced it received a CE Mark for its Covid-19 rapid antigen test.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) gained 27% to close at $4.61 after the company reported the acquisition of B/HI (formerly Bender/Helper Impact).
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) surged 26.6% to close at $5.81 after the company received FDA approval for its US-Based plasma collection center.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares rose 23.3% to close at $12.19. Aurora Mobile, last week, entered into a partnership agreement with UP Fintech Holding, known as "Tiger Brokers" in Asia.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) gained 22.9% to close at $49.89. Establishment Labs recently said it sees Q4 revenue of $26.5 million to $27.5 million.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) jumped 22.7% to close at $8.87.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) gained 22.4% to close at $54.30 after the company announced it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Banks for a credit line of RMB12.8 billion.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) climbed 22.3% to close at $66.02 after Groupe Renault and Plug Power announced they signed an MOU to launch a 50-50 joint venture based in France by the end of H1'21. Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $60 price target, which is also lifting the stock.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 21% to close at $19.05.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) jumped 20.9% to close at $4.45.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) gained 20.5% to close at $31.40 as the company announced plans to provide Urban Air Mobility (UAM) services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) surged 20.3% to close at $24.06 as the company announced presentation of Phase 1 clinical data for MCLA-158 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 20.2% to close at $8.70.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) jumped 20.1% to close at $5.25.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 20% to close at $6.06 as the company announced that it had conceptualized new “Net-Zero Projects,” through which it can produce energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons using renewable energy.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) jumped 19.6% to close at $ 2.63.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 18.8% to close at $1.90 after the company disclosed that its its T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel test has proved effective in detecting the multiple variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares rose 18.7% to close at $6.49. Future Fintech Group shares dropped over 28% on Monday as the company reported a $15 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) gained 18.7% to close at $34.36 after the company announced a purchase order from Arcola Energy for modules to power Scotland's first fuel cell-powered train.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 18.3% to close at $66.88.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) surged 17.7% to close at $3.86.
- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) surged 17% to close at $20.00. Thryv, last week, announced plans to acquire Sensis Holding Limited.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) jumped 16.8% to close at $20.13.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 16.7% to close at $60.68 after the company said Canadian customers of Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. can now trade Overstock’s Series A-1 shares (OSTKO).
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) gained 16.3% to close at $36.00 after jumping over 21% on Monday.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) surged 16.1% to close at $313.31 after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance.
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH) climbed 15.3% to close at $17.30. Bakkt will become a publicly traded company via merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings.
- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) climbed 15% to close at $191.99. DoorDash shares traded higher in the previous session on reports the company is preparing an expansion into Japan.
- Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE: LEAP) gained 14.8% to close at $14.50. A new fintech startup is being created by Walmart and Ribbit Capital. The venture will be majority-owned by Walmart. Ribbit Leap is a SPAC from Ribbit Capital led by Malka, the CEO and Chairman of Ribbit Capital.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 14.2% to close at $9.58 after the company issued a business update on its 2020 operations and 2021 outlook .
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) climbed 13.6% to close at $0.2930 after jumping 32% on Monday. Castor Maritime, last week, announced pricing of $26 million offering at $0.19 per share.
- Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC) shares gained 12.5% to close at $14.45. Blade and Ross Aviation, last week, announced a strategic alliance. Blade is merging with Experience Investment Corp.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 11.9% to close at $26.15 following a rebound in Bitcoin prices.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) jumped 11.9% to close at $4.91 after the company reported collaboration with Lonza for the development of CAP-1002, its cell therapy candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy and other indications.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) rose 11.9% to close at $4.05.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR) gained 11.7% to close at $1.05 after gaining over 8% on Monday.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 11.1% to close at $26.49 after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 9% to close at $4.3. Lion shares jumped 9% on Monday as the company signed a cooperation agreement with Grandshores Technology Group Limited Chairman Yao Yongjie.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NASDAQ: CCIV) shares gained 7.2% to close at $14.15. Churchill Capital Corp IV shares jumped more than 31% on Monday on rumors of bringing an electric vehicle company public. Lucid Motors is in talks to go public with Churchill Capital Corp IV, according to Bloomberg.
Losers
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares dipped 20% to close at $1.16 on Tuesday after surging around 62% on Monday. The company on Dec. 30 was granted a European patent titled 'Oct imaging catheter with lag correction.'
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) declined 19.6% to close at $1.97 after jumping 15% on Monday. LM Funding, on Friday, announced filing of SPAC registration statement.
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) shares fell 15.4% to close at $2.69. Theratechnologies, last week, said it sees Q4 sales of $18.9 million to $19.2 million.
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) fell 14.8% to close at $29.61.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares declined 13.7% to close at $7.52 after the company said it agreed to buy 1.275 million ADS at $7.84 per ADS.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) shares dropped 13.7% to close at $5.65.
- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) shares declined 13.7% to close at $44.37 following hijacking of its products by hackers.
- Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) fell 13.4% to close at $4.22 as the company reported a $10 million registered direct offering of 2.221 million shares at $4.5018 per share.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) dipped 12.1% to close at $24.24 amid profit taking after the stock surged in recent sessions following strong Q4 guidance.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) declined 11.8% to close at $1.72 after jumping 39% on Monday. Isoray, last week, announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of C4 Imaging's Sirius positive-signal MRI Markers with Isoray's Cesium-131, brachytherapy seeds.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) dipped 11.3% to close at $2.84 after jumping over 20% on Monday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dropped 10.4% to close at $2.23. Ocugen recently regained compliance with Nasdaq bid price rule.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) declined 10.4% to close at $1.81.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) fell 10.3% to close at $71.16 after the company reported Q1 results and entered into a new funded collaboration to improve lung exposure models for pulmonary infection treatments. Craig-Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from Buy to Hold.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares fell 10.2% to close at $10.24. Mesoblast shares jumped over 31% on Monday after the company said its rexlemestrocel-L reduced heart attacks, strokes and cardiac deaths.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) fell 9.8% to close at $2.57 after surging over 79% on Monday.
