15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2021 5:20pm   Comments
15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

  • Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) shares are trading higher after the company raised Q4 guidance and reported a $100 million buyback.
  • DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) shares are trading higher after the company announced that non-invasive genomic patch testing for melanoma has received a recommendation from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.
  • Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ: FARM) shares are trading higher after the company reported a strategic partnership with High Brew Coffee.
  • EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) shares are trading higher after the company announced a buyback of up to $1.6 billion.
  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares are trading higher after the company issued Q4 sales guidance of greater than $2.2 billion, compared to the $2.12 billion estimate.
  • Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares are trading higher after the company announced Chart Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the company for the development of standardized hydrogen solutions in North America.
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) shares are trading higher after the company issued Q4 2020 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Flexible Solutions International (AMEX:FSI) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 sales results were up 49% year over year.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TMBR) shares are trading higher after the company today announced it received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for TMB-003 for the treatment of Systemic Sclerosis. NOTE: The news was reported via FDA website on Monday.

Losers

  • Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering. No terms were disclosed.
  • Repay (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $130 million share common stock offering.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are trading lower after the company reported 2020 holiday sales decreased 8.4% year over year.
  • Party City (NYSE: PRTY) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates and brand comps down in mid-single digit range.
  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed offering of 6 million shares of common stock.

