Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JetBlue, American Airlines Trade Higher On Strategic Alliance, Expanded Services
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
JetBlue, American Airlines Trade Higher On Strategic Alliance, Expanded Services

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are trading higher Tuesday after announcing a strategic alliance offering customers expanded services in the Northeast launching new routes to Athens and Tel Aviv.

JetBlue plans to expand its service at New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), as well as further expand in other NYC airports and in Boston. JetBlue said it plans to reactivate aircraft that would otherwise sit idle.

American is introducing a brand new service on from New York to Tel Aviv and Athens. American’s customers in New York will be introduced to their first long-haul international service in more than four years, with even more new routes on the way.

JetBlue Airways shares were trading up 2.17% to $14.86. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.65 and a 52-week low of $6.61.

American Airlines was trading up 1.95% at $15.29. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.78 and a 52-week low of $8.25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBLU + AAL)

33 Blue Chip Companies That Are Suspending Campaign Donations After Capitol Insurrection
Understanding American Airlines Group's Unusual Options Activity
JetBlue Airways: Debt Overview
Amazon, American Airlines Execs To Advise FAA On Drone Regulation
Will United Or American Airlines Stock Grow More By 2022?
Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Travel General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com