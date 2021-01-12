JetBlue, American Airlines Trade Higher On Strategic Alliance, Expanded Services

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) shares are trading higher Tuesday after announcing a strategic alliance offering customers expanded services in the Northeast launching new routes to Athens and Tel Aviv.

JetBlue plans to expand its service at New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA), as well as further expand in other NYC airports and in Boston. JetBlue said it plans to reactivate aircraft that would otherwise sit idle.

American is introducing a brand new service on from New York to Tel Aviv and Athens. American’s customers in New York will be introduced to their first long-haul international service in more than four years, with even more new routes on the way.

JetBlue Airways shares were trading up 2.17% to $14.86. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.65 and a 52-week low of $6.61.

American Airlines was trading up 1.95% at $15.29. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.78 and a 52-week low of $8.25.