Why Snap, Zoom And Upwork Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher following reports suggesting the company will acquire StreetCred.

Snap Inc. is an American camera and social media company, founded on Sept. 16, 2011, by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. It's based in Santa Monica, California and has three products: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

Snap shares were up 2.17% at $55.59. The stock has a 52-week high of $56.24 and a 52-week low of $7.89.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were trading higher after the company announced a $1.5 billion common stock offering.

Zoom Video provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Zoom Video shares were trading at $337.68. The stock has a 52-week high of $588.84 and a 52-week low of $70.26.

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares are trading higher after Citigroup upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $32 to $48.

Upwork is a U.S.-based company that operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with skilled independent professionals.The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk. In 2015, the Elance-oDesk merger was rebranded as Upwork.

Upwork shares were trading up 9.42% at $41.72. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.45 and a 52-week low of $5.14.

