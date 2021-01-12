Market Overview

Why BeiGene, T2 Biosystems And Amneal Are Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares are trading higher after on Tuesday after the company announced a collaboration agreement with Novartis to developed and commercialize Anti-PD-1 antibody Tislelizumab. BeiGene will receive $650 million upfront and is eligible to receive up to $1.55 billion in milestone payments.

BeiGene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It's engaged in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer.

BeiGene’s stock traded up 4.30% to $290.92. The stock has a 52-week high of $322.98 and a 52-week low of $118.55.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are trading higher after the company reported its T2SARS-CoV-2 panel is capable of detecting the multiple variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus most recently identified in the U.K.

T2 Biosystems provides rapid in vitro diagnostic tests to hospitals and laboratories. Its core technology is T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) technology, which can detect a variety of molecular targets directly from whole blood.

T2 Biosystems shares traded up 16.60% to $1.87.The stock has a 52-week high of $2.31 and a 52-week low of 24 cents.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire substantially all of Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a generic pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company's reportable segments are Generic Products and Specialty products.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares traded up 2.74% to $4.87.The stock has a 52-week high of $5.68 and a 52-week low of $2.40.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

