52 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Qilian International Holding Group Ltd (NASDAQ: QLI) shares jumped 76.2% to $8.81 after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACTC) gained 69.5% to $20.66. Proterra said that it will become publicly listed through a deal with ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares gained 57.1% to $0.8169 after the company announced it finalized an extension of its contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for Rang Resources in the Appalachian Basin.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) climbed 39.8% to $1.30 after jumping 92% on Monday.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) rose 38.1% to $3.95 after the company reported strong preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) climbed 37.4% to $20.28 after the company reported a strong rise in quarterly earnings.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) jumped 34.4% to $0.5495 after gaining around 20% on Monday.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) surged 33.4% to $5.25 as the company reported an exclusive licensing agreement with PAION AG for Giapreza and Xerava in the European Economic Area, the U.K. and Switzerland for an upfront cash payment of $22.5 million and potential commercial milestone payments of up to $109.5 million. La Jolla will also receive double-digit tiered royalty payments based on net sales.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) surged 29.2% to $6.65 after the company announced it received a CE Mark for its Covid-19 rapid antigen test.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) climbed 26.3% to $0.3259 after jumping 32% on Monday. Castor Maritime, last week, announced pricing of $26 million offering at $0.19 per share.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) surged 22.6% to $4.45 after the company reported the acquisition of B/HI (formerly Bender/Helper Impact).
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares gained 21% to $1.9354 after the company disclosed that its its T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel test has proved effective in detecting the multiple variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares rose 20.1% to $6.57. Future Fintech Group shares dropped over 28% on Monday as the company reported a $15 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH) gained 20% to $17.95. Bakkt will become a publicly traded company via merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings.
- fuboTV Inc. (NASDAQ: FUBO) gained 17.3% to $31.90 after the company announced plans to acquire sports betting and interactive gaming company Vigtory.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares rose 16.4% to $9.25. Sunworks, on Monday, named Gaylon Morris as Chief Executive Officer.
- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) jumped 16.3% to $47.24. Establishment Labs recently said it sees Q4 revenue of $26.5 million to $27.5 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 16.2% to $5.10 after the company reported collaboration with Lonza for the development of CAP-1002, its cell therapy candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy and other indications.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 16.2% to $62.74 after Groupe Renault and Plug Power announced they signed an MOU to launch a 50-50 joint venture based in France by the end of H1'21. Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $60 price target, which is also lifting the stock.
- Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC) shares climbed 15.9% to $14.89. Blade and Ross Aviation, last week, announced a strategic alliance. Blade is merging with Experience Investment Corp.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 15.2% to $51.12 after the company announced it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Banks for a credit line of RMB12.8 billion.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) gained 15% to $4.1622.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR) climbed 14.9% to $1.08 after gaining over 8% on Monday.
- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) jumped 14.6% to $19.59. Thryv, last week, announced plans to acquire Sensis Holding Limited.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) gained 14% to $3.74.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) surged 13.7% to $27.12 after the company raised preliminary Q4 sales guidance.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) gained 13.5% to $5.21 after the company received FDA approval for its US-Based plasma collection center.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NASDAQ: CCIV) shares rose 12.2% to $14.81. Churchill Capital Corp IV shares jumped more than 31% on Monday on rumors of bringing an electric vehicle company public. Lucid Motors is in talks to go public with Churchill Capital Corp IV, according to Bloomberg.
- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) gained 11.4% to $186.26. DoorDash shares traded higher in the previous session on reports the company is preparing an expansion into Japan.
- Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE: LEAP) rose 10% to $13.88. A new fintech startup is being created by Walmart and Ribbit Capital. The venture will be majority-owned by Walmart. Ribbit Leap is a SPAC from Ribbit Capital led by Malka, the CEO and Chairman of Ribbit Capital.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) rose 9.5% to $33.90 after jumping over 21% on Monday.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) rose 8.4% to $2.58.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 6.8% to $8.96 after the company issued a business update on its 2020 operations and 2021 outlook .
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) rose 6.4% to $0.6960 after gaining 8% on Monday.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) gained 6% to $4.23. Lion shares jumped 9% on Monday as the company signed a cooperation agreement with Grandshores Technology Group Limited Chairman Yao Yongjie.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 5.6% to $24.66 following a rebound in Bitcoin prices.
- Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HEC) shares rose 4.1% to $11.74. Talkspace is nearing an agreement to go public through a merger with Hudson Executive Investment, Bloomberg reported.
Losers
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) shares dipped 35.6% to $4.3448 after the company reported a public offering of 1.83 million units at $5.25 per unit.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 18.6% to $1.1801 after surging around 62% on Monday. The company on Dec. 30 was granted a European patent titled 'Oct imaging catheter with lag correction.'
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) fell 18% to $1.5996 after jumping 39% on Monday. Isoray, last week, announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of C4 Imaging's Sirius positive-signal MRI Markers with Isoray's Cesium-131, brachytherapy seeds.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 16.2% to $2.0534 after jumping 15% on Monday. LM Funding, on Friday, announced filing of SPAC registration statement.
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) declined 14.5% to $2.72. Theratechnologies, last week, said it sees Q4 sales of $18.9 million to $19.2 million.
- Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) dropped 14.2% to $4.18 as the company reported a $10 million registered direct offering of 2.221 million shares at $4.5018 per share.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares fell 13.8% to $16.17 after dipping 25% on Monday.
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) fell 13.7% to $30.00.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) dropped 12.8% to $3.1384. Jaguar Health recently said it is exploring possibility of conditional marketing authorization for proposed inflammatory diarrhea indication for crofelemer, initially in ‘long-hauler’ COVID-19 recovery patients in Europe.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares fell 12.5% to $7.62 after the company said it agreed to buy 1.275 million ADS at $7.84 per ADS.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares fell 10.6% to $10.19. Mesoblast shares jumped over 31% on Monday after the company said its rexlemestrocel-L reduced heart attacks, strokes and cardiac deaths.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) dropped 10.6% to $2.8598 after jumping over 20% on Monday.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) fell 7.7% to $2.63 after surging over 79% on Monday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 6.6% to $2.3263. Ocugen recently regained compliance with Nasdaq bid price rule.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) fell 5.6% to $5.06. GeoVax shares jumped 62% on Monday after the company announced it was awarded an NIH grant to advance its Covid-19 vaccine development.
