Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, 323 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:ABBV) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP).

(NYSE:NDP). ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) was the biggest winner, trading up 84.17% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $110.78. Shares traded up 1.49%.

(NYSE:ABBV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $110.78. Shares traded up 1.49%.

(NYSE:MS) shares hit $77.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.

(NYSE:HDB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.68 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.63%.

(NYSE:BLK) stock set a new 52-week high of $776.79 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%.

(NYSE:SCHW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $61.28. Shares traded up 0.96%.

(NYSE:SE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $215.67 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.74%.

(NYSE:GS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $299.97. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.

(NYSE:CVS) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.60 on Tuesday, moving up 0.28%.

(NYSE:UBER) shares hit a yearly high of $56.95. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MELI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,829.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.8%.

(NASDAQ:AMAT) shares broke to $99.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.

(NYSE:INFY) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.95 on Tuesday, moving down 0.08%.

(NASDAQ:LRCX) shares were up 1.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $527.55.

(NASDAQ:ADSK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $320.93. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.

(NYSE:GM) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.58. The stock was up 3.61% for the day.

(NYSE:ICE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $119.00 with a daily change of up 0.95%.

(NYSE:DD) shares hit $85.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%.

(NYSE:SCCO) shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.50.

(NASDAQ:CRWD) shares broke to $237.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.76%.

(NYSE:EMR) shares were up 0.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $83.53 for a change of up 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:KLAC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $292.61. Shares traded down 0.25%.

(NYSE:DOW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.98. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.

(NYSE:CM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $88.95. Shares traded up 0.59%.

(NYSE:MSCI) shares were up 0.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $455.81.

(NYSE:WIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.64. The stock was up 2.27% for the day.

(NYSE:PH) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $287.95.

(NYSE:IQV) stock hit a yearly high price of $192.34. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

(NYSE:CARR) shares hit a yearly high of $41.94. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.

(NYSE:TME) shares were up 1.36% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.25 for a change of up 1.36%.

(NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were up 0.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $489.58.

(NASDAQ:MRVL) shares hit a yearly high of $51.23. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.

(NYSE:HPQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.14. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

(NYSE:CHT) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PLUG) shares were up 20.62% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.45.

(NYSE:AZO) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,278.07 on Tuesday, moving up 0.1%.

(NYSE:FRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $164.18 with a daily change of up 0.31%.

(NASDAQ:VIAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.76 on Tuesday, moving up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:EXAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $152.68. The stock was up 3.97% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ETSY) shares were up 7.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.52 for a change of up 7.71%.

(NYSE:AMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $204.37 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares were up 0.79% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.52.

(NYSE:ANET) stock set a new 52-week high of $308.45 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%.

(NASDAQ:TER) shares set a new yearly high of $138.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SIVB) stock set a new 52-week high of $438.76 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.

(NYSE:VMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $164.68 with a daily change of up 0.25%.

(NYSE:LH) shares hit a yearly high of $220.50. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.

(NASDAQ:QRVO) shares set a new yearly high of $185.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $105.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.

(NYSE:MLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $313.12 with a daily change of up 0.36%.

(NASDAQ:RUN) shares set a new yearly high of $100.92 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MPWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $397.39 with a daily change of down 0.48%.

(NYSE:AVTR) shares were down 0.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.72 for a change of down 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:DISCA) shares were up 0.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.53.

(NYSE:RF) shares broke to $18.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.

(AMEX:LNG) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.47.

(NYSE:AES) shares were up 1.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.90.

(NYSE:DRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $127.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%.

(NYSE:GNRC) shares were up 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $263.64 for a change of up 0.71%.

(NASDAQ:GH) stock set a new 52-week high of $159.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.83%.

(NYSE:IEX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $210.44. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE:WAB) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.07.

(NASDAQ:HBAN) shares hit $14.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.

(NYSE:GPC) shares were up 0.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.04 for a change of up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ:PTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $130.71 with a daily change of up 0.12%.

(NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.86.

(NYSE:ASX) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.80.

(NYSE:RJF) shares were up 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.49.

(NASDAQ:NUAN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $48.72. Shares traded up 0.81%.

(NYSE:CRL) shares were up 0.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $277.60.

(NASDAQ:ENTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $103.47 with a daily change of up 0.52%.

(NASDAQ:IPGP) shares set a new yearly high of $249.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.

(NYSE:LB) shares set a new yearly high of $47.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $150.18. Shares traded down 0.06%.

(NYSE:SMG) shares set a new 52-week high of $229.58 on Tuesday, moving up 1.81%.

(NYSE:ATHM) shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.65.

(NYSE:WRK) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.23 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.

(NYSE:EQH) shares set a new yearly high of $27.52 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.

(NYSE:TTM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.66 with a daily change of up 3.33%.

(NASDAQ:LKQ) shares set a new yearly high of $38.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.

(NYSE:FND) shares hit $103.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.

(NYSE:MHK) shares hit $150.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.5%.

(NASDAQ:FIVE) shares were up 0.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $190.39 for a change of up 0.47%.

(NYSE:RH) shares set a new yearly high of $502.06 this morning. The stock was up 2.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NW

(NYSE:NRG) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.82 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 17.82%.

(NASDAQ:BLDP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 17.82%. Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares broke to $479.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.

(NASDAQ:UHAL) shares broke to $479.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares set a new yearly high of $170.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MKSI) shares set a new yearly high of $170.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session. LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares were up 0.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.15.

(NASDAQ:LPLA) shares were up 0.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.15. Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $171.79. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

(NYSE:HUBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $171.79. The stock was up 1.17% for the day. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) stock hit a yearly high price of $334.45. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.

(NYSE:DECK) stock hit a yearly high price of $334.45. The stock was up 0.97% for the day. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.35 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.35 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%. II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $88.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.44%.

(NASDAQ:IIVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $88.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.44%. Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.16.

(NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.16. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.32. Shares traded up 1.21%.

(NYSE:IVZ) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.32. Shares traded up 1.21%. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares set a new yearly high of $115.65 this morning. The stock was up 3.21% on the session.

(NYSE:WSM) shares set a new yearly high of $115.65 this morning. The stock was up 3.21% on the session. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock hit a yearly high price of $254.01. The stock was up 7.51% for the day.

(NYSE:FVRR) stock hit a yearly high price of $254.01. The stock was up 7.51% for the day. Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares set a new yearly high of $326.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.

(NYSE:LAD) shares set a new yearly high of $326.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.61.

(NASDAQ:EWBC) shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.61. PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $131.00. Shares traded up 0.6%.

(NASDAQ:PRAH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $131.00. Shares traded up 0.6%. Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) shares were up 5.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.24.

(NYSE:ACI) shares were up 5.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.24. Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $72.89. Shares traded up 0.19%.

(NYSE:EV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $72.89. Shares traded up 0.19%. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $111.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%.

(NASDAQ:LITE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $111.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%. Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $139.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PFPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $139.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day. McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.96 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.18%.

(NASDAQ:MCFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.96 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.18%. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) stock set a new 52-week high of $148.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.89%.

(NASDAQ:SBNY) stock set a new 52-week high of $148.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.89%. Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%.

(NYSE:DCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.88%.

(NASDAQ:MANH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.88%. Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE:TMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.

(NYSE:TMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%. Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares hit $72.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.47%.

(NYSE:WAL) shares hit $72.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.47%. Brunswick (NYSE:BC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $88.72. Shares traded up 3.17%.

(NYSE:BC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $88.72. Shares traded up 3.17%. Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $45.40. Shares traded up 1.12%.

(NYSE:JBL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $45.40. Shares traded up 1.12%. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.09%.

(NYSE:AN) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.09%. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $877.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.

(NYSE:TPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $877.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.06 on Tuesday, moving up 0.39%.

(NYSE:JEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.06 on Tuesday, moving up 0.39%. Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares were down 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $275.24 for a change of down 0.08%.

(NASDAQ:LFUS) shares were down 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $275.24 for a change of down 0.08%. Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.40 on Tuesday, moving up 2.22%.

(NYSE:OSK) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.40 on Tuesday, moving up 2.22%. Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.77 with a daily change of up 0.87%.

(NASDAQ:MAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.77 with a daily change of up 0.87%. Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares set a new yearly high of $98.30 this morning. The stock was up 2.6% on the session.

(NYSE:CFR) shares set a new yearly high of $98.30 this morning. The stock was up 2.6% on the session. MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $157.71 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.

(NYSE:MSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $157.71 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%. WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.38.

(NASDAQ:WSC) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.38. Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $31.73 with a daily change of up 3.99%.

(NASDAQ:ALGM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $31.73 with a daily change of up 3.99%. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $66.30 with a daily change of up 2.06%.

(NYSE:DKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $66.30 with a daily change of up 2.06%. Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.72%.

(NYSE:NVST) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.72%. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $18.14. Shares traded up 12.81%.

(NASDAQ:FCEL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $18.14. Shares traded up 12.81%. Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $146.87. Shares traded up 1.39%.

(NASDAQ:LSTR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $146.87. Shares traded up 1.39%. Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares hit $95.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.14%.

(NASDAQ:SAGE) shares hit $95.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.14%. Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $71.11. Shares traded up 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:PNFP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $71.11. Shares traded up 0.81%. Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $88.16 with a daily change of up 0.42%.

(NYSE:ASH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $88.16 with a daily change of up 0.42%. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.68 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.22%.

(NYSE:ASAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.68 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.22%. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.11. The stock was up 2.79% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CROX) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.11. The stock was up 2.79% for the day. Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares hit a yearly high of $125.29. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FOXF) shares hit a yearly high of $125.29. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session. United States Steel (NYSE:X) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.56 with a daily change of up 1.58%.

(NYSE:X) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.56 with a daily change of up 1.58%. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.63 with a daily change of up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ:SLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.63 with a daily change of up 1.38%. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.09.

(NYSE:PAG) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.09. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares were up 0.81% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.41.

(NYSE:HLI) shares were up 0.81% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.41. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.9%.

(NASDAQ:UPWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.9%. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $109.75 with a daily change of up 1.82%.

(NYSE:AMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $109.75 with a daily change of up 1.82%. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

(NYSE:FL) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day. Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.68. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

(NYSE:LAZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.68. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.31.

(NYSE:EXP) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.31. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares broke to $17.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.86%.

(NYSE:OVV) shares broke to $17.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.86%. Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $132.88. The stock traded down 0.77% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NOVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $132.88. The stock traded down 0.77% on the session. Altair Eng (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares hit $62.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%.

(NASDAQ:ALTR) shares hit $62.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%. Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.41. The stock traded up 1.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CVET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.41. The stock traded up 1.7% on the session. Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.43 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FTDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.43 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day. Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.88 on Tuesday, moving up 0.9%.

(NASDAQ:VICR) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.88 on Tuesday, moving up 0.9%. Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) shares hit $205.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.

(NYSE:VMI) shares hit $205.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.34 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AMKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.34 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day. Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.78. The stock was up 6.66% for the day.

(NYSE:AM) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.78. The stock was up 6.66% for the day. Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) shares were up 1.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $143.41 for a change of up 1.87%.

(NASDAQ:VC) shares were up 1.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $143.41 for a change of up 1.87%. Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares were up 4.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.66 for a change of up 4.16%.

(NYSE:SHAK) shares were up 4.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.66 for a change of up 4.16%. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares were up 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.40.

(NYSE:AEO) shares were up 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.40. 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $36.43 with a daily change of up 3.13%.

(NYSE:EGHT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $36.43 with a daily change of up 3.13%. SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:SVMK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.99%. Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.63. Shares traded up 12.23%.

(NYSE:CCIV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.63. Shares traded up 12.23%. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares were up 2.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.43.

(NYSE:AQUA) shares were up 2.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.43. Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.15 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.09% for the day.

(NYSE:CMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.15 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.09% for the day. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $107.18 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.

(NASDAQ:SYNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $107.18 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%. Ryder System (NYSE:R) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.46.

(NYSE:R) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.46. Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares hit a yearly high of $86.10. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ACIA) shares hit a yearly high of $86.10. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.08 with a daily change of up 1.48%.

(NASDAQ:CRON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.08 with a daily change of up 1.48%. Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $49.36 with a daily change of up 1.73%.

(NASDAQ:FOCS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $49.36 with a daily change of up 1.73%. Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.15. Shares traded up 1.8%.

(NYSE:REZI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.15. Shares traded up 1.8%. Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares were up 1.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.12 for a change of up 1.58%.

(NASDAQ:TCBI) shares were up 1.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.12 for a change of up 1.58%. Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) shares hit $117.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%.

(NYSE:CNMD) shares hit $117.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares hit a yearly high of $35.23. The stock traded up 2.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PPBI) shares hit a yearly high of $35.23. The stock traded up 2.62% on the session. Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.70 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.46%.

(NYSE:HI) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.70 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.46%. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares hit a yearly high of $167.06. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.

(NYSE:ABG) shares hit a yearly high of $167.06. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares hit a yearly high of $86.34. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

(NYSE:FN) shares hit a yearly high of $86.34. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session. Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.97. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PCRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.97. The stock was up 0.59% for the day. GATX (NYSE:GATX) shares hit a yearly high of $89.64. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.

(NYSE:GATX) shares hit a yearly high of $89.64. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session. Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $105.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.44%.

(NYSE:BMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $105.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.44%. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares were up 1.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.35 for a change of up 1.01%.

(NASDAQ:ABCB) shares were up 1.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.35 for a change of up 1.01%. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 0.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.69 for a change of up 0.78%.

(NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 0.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.69 for a change of up 0.78%. Matson (NYSE:MATX) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.04. The stock was up 10.06% for the day.

(NYSE:MATX) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.04. The stock was up 10.06% for the day. Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.75 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%.

(NASDAQ:COLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.75 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares broke to $39.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.16%.

(NASDAQ:NIU) shares broke to $39.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.16%. Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.92 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.29%.

(NASDAQ:SONO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.92 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.29%. Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $53.34 with a daily change of up 0.46%.

(NYSE:MC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $53.34 with a daily change of up 0.46%. R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.11. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.11. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.82 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.37%.

(NASDAQ:SFNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.82 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.37%. Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $153.58 with a daily change of up 2.59%.

(NYSE:GPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $153.58 with a daily change of up 2.59%. CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.90. Shares traded up 3.38%.

(NASDAQ:CVLT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.90. Shares traded up 3.38%. United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares broke to $31.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%.

(NASDAQ:UCBI) shares broke to $31.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%. Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) shares were up 4.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.03 for a change of up 4.17%.

(NYSE:ZYME) shares were up 4.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.03 for a change of up 4.17%. AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $59.80 with a daily change of down 0.1%.

(NASDAQ:ATRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $59.80 with a daily change of down 0.1%. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.56 on Tuesday, moving up 0.55%.

(NYSE:HTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.56 on Tuesday, moving up 0.55%. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.46 on Tuesday, moving up 0.69%.

(NYSE:KFY) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.46 on Tuesday, moving up 0.69%. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.76 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.79%.

(NASDAQ:SNBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.76 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.79%. Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares were up 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.07.

(NYSE:CADE) shares were up 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.07. Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.94 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.

(NYSE:AX) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.94 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%. Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.82. Shares traded up 0.36%.

(NYSE:ELY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.82. Shares traded up 0.36%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.40. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HYFM) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.40. The stock was up 1.43% for the day. TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.50 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TPIC) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.50 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares broke to $44.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.89%.

(NASDAQ:RCII) shares broke to $44.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.89%. ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.44 with a daily change of up 13.16%.

(NYSE:SOL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.44 with a daily change of up 13.16%. ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) shares were up 2.29% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.24.

(NASDAQ:ODP) shares were up 2.29% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.24. TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.

(NYSE:TAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%. Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.46. The stock was up 1.92% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HCSG) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.46. The stock was up 1.92% for the day. Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.42. Shares traded up 0.37%.

(NASDAQ:SANM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $35.42. Shares traded up 0.37%. Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.17 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.

(NYSE:FBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.17 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.

(NASDAQ:KLIC) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day. Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $98.16 with a daily change of up 0.07%.

(NASDAQ:JACK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $98.16 with a daily change of up 0.07%. Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares broke to $19.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.

(NASDAQ:RMBS) shares broke to $19.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%. The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) shares were up 2.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.58.

(NASDAQ:REAL) shares were up 2.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.58. Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares broke to $40.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.84%.

(NYSE:SIG) shares broke to $40.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.84%. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares hit $51.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.0%.

(NASDAQ:LOB) shares hit $51.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.0%. Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%.

(NYSE:CTB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%. Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.85. The stock was up 9.7% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BLNK) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.85. The stock was up 9.7% for the day. Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.90 with a daily change of up 2.79%.

(NASDAQ:ASO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.90 with a daily change of up 2.79%. Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOF) shares were down 1.85% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.78 for a change of down 1.85%.

(NYSE:IPOF) shares were down 1.85% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.78 for a change of down 1.85%. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.55 on Tuesday, moving up 12.49%.

(NYSE:AR) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.55 on Tuesday, moving up 12.49%. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.65. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HCAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.65. The stock was up 3.2% for the day. Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares were up 2.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.54.

(NASDAQ:COHU) shares were up 2.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.54. Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.36. Shares traded up 10.79%.

(NASDAQ:QTRX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.36. Shares traded up 10.79%. Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares broke to $33.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.

(NASDAQ:SBCF) shares broke to $33.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%. Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares broke to $34.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:ROAD) shares broke to $34.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.21%. Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares hit $17.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE:RVT) shares hit $17.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%. Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares were up 1.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.20 for a change of up 1.71%.

(NYSE:BKE) shares were up 1.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.20 for a change of up 1.71%. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares were up 3.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.50 for a change of up 3.01%.

(NYSE:BOOT) shares were up 3.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.50 for a change of up 3.01%. Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) shares were up 5.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.92.

(NASDAQ:GTH) shares were up 5.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.92. Star Peak Energy (NYSE:STPK) shares hit $35.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.7%.

(NYSE:STPK) shares hit $35.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.7%. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares set a new yearly high of $38.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ:UCTT) shares set a new yearly high of $38.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.02% on the session. Guess (NYSE:GES) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.28. The stock was up 3.67% for the day.

(NYSE:GES) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.28. The stock was up 3.67% for the day. Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.

(NASDAQ:SUPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit $60.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.

(NASDAQ:TBK) shares hit $60.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%. nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:LASR) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%. TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.49%.

(NASDAQ:TRS) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.49%. Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) shares were up 0.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.80 for a change of up 0.56%.

(NYSE:VCRA) shares were up 0.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.80 for a change of up 0.56%. Systemax (NYSE:SYX) shares broke to $38.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.

(NYSE:SYX) shares broke to $38.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%. Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares were up 4.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.81 for a change of up 4.28%.

(NYSE:LBRT) shares were up 4.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.81 for a change of up 4.28%. Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $28.91. Shares traded up 1.6%.

(NASDAQ:TVTX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $28.91. Shares traded up 1.6%. Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares hit a yearly high of $52.49. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.

(NYSE:STC) shares hit a yearly high of $52.49. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session. Unisys (NYSE:UIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.29. Shares traded up 0.4%.

(NYSE:UIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.29. Shares traded up 0.4%. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares were up 5.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.10.

(NASDAQ:MAXN) shares were up 5.76% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.10. Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) shares set a new yearly high of $29.22 this morning. The stock was up 6.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DYN) shares set a new yearly high of $29.22 this morning. The stock was up 6.32% on the session. Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) shares set a new yearly high of $32.88 this morning. The stock was up 2.89% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FRG) shares set a new yearly high of $32.88 this morning. The stock was up 2.89% on the session. Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RDWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares set a new yearly high of $56.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CEVA) shares set a new yearly high of $56.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session. Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) shares broke to $120.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.53%.

(NASDAQ:JOUT) shares broke to $120.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.53%. Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.00. The stock traded up 2.95% on the session.

(NYSE:HY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.00. The stock traded up 2.95% on the session. MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.53. Shares traded up 0.22%.

(NASDAQ:MTSC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.53. Shares traded up 0.22%. Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.27 with a daily change of up 2.2%.

(NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.27 with a daily change of up 2.2%. Globalstar, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:GSAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.69 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 20.52%.

(AMEX:GSAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.69 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 20.52%. Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.24%.

(NASDAQ:PRVB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 7.24%. Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.97 with a daily change of up 2.28%.

(NYSE:GHLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.97 with a daily change of up 2.28%. Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.00. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RDUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.00. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares were up 10.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.53.

(NASDAQ:ESTA) shares were up 10.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.53. BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) shares set a new yearly high of $25.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

(NYSE:BRBR) shares set a new yearly high of $25.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session. BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares were up 1.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.31 for a change of up 1.08%.

(NASDAQ:BJRI) shares were up 1.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.31 for a change of up 1.08%. Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.70. The stock traded up 3.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:APOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.70. The stock traded up 3.53% on the session. National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.69.

(NASDAQ:NESR) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.69. MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.76 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.62%.

(NYSE:HZO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.76 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.62%. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.89%.

(NASDAQ:HIBB) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.89%. World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.00. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:WRLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.00. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit $43.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.5%.

(NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit $43.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.5%. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.78 for a change of up 0.68%.

(NYSE:THQ) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.78 for a change of up 0.68%. Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 9.77% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LE) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 9.77% for the day. Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.69 on Tuesday, moving up 10.58%.

(NYSE:LEAP) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.69 on Tuesday, moving up 10.58%. Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares were up 0.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.72.

(NASDAQ:OCSL) shares were up 0.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.72. ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.40 with a daily change of up 84.17%.

(NASDAQ:ACTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.40 with a daily change of up 84.17%. Zomedica Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:ZOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.48 Tuesday. The stock was up 43.56% for the day.

(AMEX:ZOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.48 Tuesday. The stock was up 43.56% for the day. Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares set a new yearly high of $28.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.

(NASDAQ:COWN) shares set a new yearly high of $28.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares broke to $30.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.27%.

(NASDAQ:AOSL) shares broke to $30.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.27%. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares were up 1.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.01.

(NYSE:CPS) shares were up 1.49% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.01. US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $126.16. Shares traded up 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:USLM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $126.16. Shares traded up 0.55%. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares were up 4.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.88.

(NASDAQ:CURI) shares were up 4.74% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.88. Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.44. The stock was up 7.51% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GEVO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.44. The stock was up 7.51% for the day. Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.83. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.

(NYSE:MOD) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.83. The stock was up 1.07% for the day. Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.13 on Tuesday, moving up 29.18%.

(NASDAQ:THRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.13 on Tuesday, moving up 29.18%. Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.80 with a daily change of up 2.39%.

(NASDAQ:ABST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.80 with a daily change of up 2.39%. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $31.89 with a daily change of up 4.23%.

(NYSE:DAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $31.89 with a daily change of up 4.23%. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $18.35. Shares traded up 4.22%.

(NYSE:MX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $18.35. Shares traded up 4.22%. Hudson Executive Inv (NASDAQ:HEC) shares set a new yearly high of $12.19 this morning. The stock was up 6.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HEC) shares set a new yearly high of $12.19 this morning. The stock was up 6.12% on the session. Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.05 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.18% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SCVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.05 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.18% for the day. Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.74 on Tuesday, moving up 1.05%.

(NASDAQ:IVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.74 on Tuesday, moving up 1.05%. Sports Entertainment (NYSE:SEAH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.76%.

(NYSE:SEAH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.76%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.37 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.75%.

(NYSE:RFP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.37 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.75%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CTRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day. Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.32. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NYSE:ETH) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.32. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $29.83 with a daily change of up 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:ALRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $29.83 with a daily change of up 0.34%. OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares set a new yearly high of $33.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ONEW) shares set a new yearly high of $33.97 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session. Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.40. Shares traded up 13.15%.

(NASDAQ:EXPC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.40. Shares traded up 13.15%. FinServ Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSRV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.78 with a daily change of up 1.91%.

(NASDAQ:FSRV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.78 with a daily change of up 1.91%. Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.99. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

(NYSE:VPG) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.99. The stock was down 0.08% for the day. VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 32.79%.

(NASDAQ:VOXX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 32.79%. Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 15.62%.

(NASDAQ:ALDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 15.62%. Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.07. Shares traded up 0.63%.

(NYSE:MLR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.07. Shares traded up 0.63%. VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH) shares broke to $17.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.8%.

(NASDAQ:VIH) shares broke to $17.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.8%. Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.25 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.42%.

(NASDAQ:KLDO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.25 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.42%. Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares hit a yearly high of $6.74. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

(NYSE:TWI) shares hit a yearly high of $6.74. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session. Dragoneer Growth (NASDAQ:DGNS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.03. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DGNS) shares hit a yearly high of $13.03. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.90. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

(AMEX:GLO) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.90. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. Climate Change Crisis (NYSE:CLII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.49 with a daily change of up 15.05%.

(NYSE:CLII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.49 with a daily change of up 15.05%. DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares were up 2.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.20.

(NASDAQ:DZSI) shares were up 2.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.20. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.32 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.53%.

(NYSE:TYG) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.32 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.53%. Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares hit a yearly high of $15.92. The stock traded up 5.26% on the session.

(NYSE:GSL) shares hit a yearly high of $15.92. The stock traded up 5.26% on the session. Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) shares were up 4.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.00 for a change of up 4.56%.

(NASDAQ:NOVS) shares were up 4.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.00 for a change of up 4.56%. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $20.25. Shares traded up 3.03%.

(NASDAQ:AOUT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $20.25. Shares traded up 3.03%. Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.50. The stock traded down 1.29% on the session.

(NYSE:FPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.50. The stock traded down 1.29% on the session. Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.82. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.

(NYSE:CEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.82. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session. AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) shares hit a yearly high of $4.49. The stock traded up 4.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ:POWW) shares hit a yearly high of $4.49. The stock traded up 4.32% on the session. ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.97 on Tuesday, moving up 2.77%.

(NYSE:EMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.97 on Tuesday, moving up 2.77%. NewHold Investment (NASDAQ:NHIC) shares broke to $10.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:NHIC) shares broke to $10.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%. Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.

(AMEX:GLQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%. Information Services (NASDAQ:III) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.11 on Tuesday, moving up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ:III) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.11 on Tuesday, moving up 0.93%. OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares were up 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.97 for a change of up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:ONCS) shares were up 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.97 for a change of up 0.29%. Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.33. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.33. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session. Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares hit a yearly high of $9.15. The stock traded up 12.34% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SUNW) shares hit a yearly high of $9.15. The stock traded up 12.34% on the session. Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.36 on Tuesday, moving up 3.63%.

(NASDAQ:EDAP) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.36 on Tuesday, moving up 3.63%. Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares were up 2.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.23.

(NASDAQ:EYEN) shares were up 2.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.23. Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.95.

(NASDAQ:NMCI) shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.95. Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) shares hit $10.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:ADOC) shares hit $10.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%. Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) shares were up 0.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.99.

(NASDAQ:LMB) shares were up 0.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.99. Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) shares were up 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.98.

(NYSE:IAE) shares were up 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.98. ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares hit $1.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%.

(NYSE:ARC) shares hit $1.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%. Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.00 Tuesday morning.

(NASDAQ:RELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.00 Tuesday morning. Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.93. The stock was up 64.51% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IRIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.93. The stock was up 64.51% for the day. SIFCO Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SIF) shares were up 0.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.25 for a change of up 0.14%.

(AMEX:SIF) shares were up 0.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.25 for a change of up 0.14%. Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.31 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.56%.

(NYSE:SRV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.31 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.56%. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.49 with a daily change of down 2.58%.

(NASDAQ:ESEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.49 with a daily change of down 2.58%. Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) shares were up 4.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.16.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.