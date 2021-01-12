Market Overview

Amazon Follows Twitter In Removing QAnon Related Products
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2021 8:35am   Comments
Big tech continues to take measures to deter further unrest after the Capitol Hill violence last weekAmazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) said that it is removing some products related to the QAnon conspiracy theory, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What Happened: Following Capitol Hill’s violence, big tech has moved to ban outgoing President Donald Trump from using their platform

Followers of the fringe QAnon conspiracy believe Mr. Trump is under assault by Satan worshipers. WSJ notes that some QAnon conspiracy theory followers were among those who stormed Capitol Hill and have been labeled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a domestic terrorist threat. 

As per WSJ, Amazon’s action to remove QAnon related products like T-shirts, books, and hats follows their action to block the right-leaning social media platform Parler from its cloud-hosting service Amazon Web Services over not being able to “effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence.”

Why It Matters: Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) said it had removed more than 70,000 accounts since Friday that spread the QAnon conspiracy theory. “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” the company said in a blog post.

“We began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon,” the microblogging website added.

According to WSJ, Amazon is still selling merchandise related to the president, but Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) took down stores run by the Trump Organization and Trump Campaign.

Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is removing all content mentioning “stop the steal,” a phrase popular among supporters of Trump’s unproven election fraud claims.

Price Action: In the pre-market session Tuesday, AMZN shares are up 0.39% at $3,126.50, and TWTR shares are up 1.39% at $48.85.

Related News: Twitter Permanently Bans President Donald Trump Citing’ Risk Of Further Incitement Of Violence’ 

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Capitol Hill Donald Trump QAnon Wall Street Journal

