36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares rose 85.2% to $0.9630 in pre-market trading after the company announced it finalized an extension of its contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for Rang Resources in the Appalachian Basin.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) rose 55.5% to $22.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported a strong rise in quarterly earnings.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 46.9% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its its T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel test has proved effective in detecting the multiple variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 27.8% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. Lion shares jumped 9% on Monday as the company signed a cooperation agreement with Grandshores Technology Group Limited Chairman Yao Yongjie.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) rose 25% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Happiness Biotech shares jumped over 15% on Monday after the company said its e-commerce business Happy Buy, achieved over 70% growth in December.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR) rose 24.5% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Monday.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) shares rose 23.4% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after surging over 8% on Monday.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares rose 21.8% to $6.66 in pre-market trading. Future Fintech Group shares dropped over 28% on Monday as the company reported a $15 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 18.6% to $0.3061 in pre-market trading after jumping 32% on Monday. Castor Maritime, last week, announced pricing of $26 million offering at $0.19 per share.
- Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC) shares rose 17.7% to $15.12 in pre-market trading. Blade and Ross Aviation, last week, announced a strategic alliance. Blade is merging with Experience Investment Corp.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) rose 17.1% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NASDAQ: CCIV) shares rose 15.9% to $15.30 in pre-market trading. Churchill Capital Corp IV shares jumped more than 31% on Monday on rumors of bringing an electric vehicle company public. Lucid Motors is in talks to go public with Churchill Capital Corp IV, according to Bloomberg.
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) rose 13.8% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Monday.
- Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE: LEAP) rose 13.6% to $14.35 in pre-market trading. A new fintech startup is being created by Walmart and Ribbit Capital. The venture will be majority-owned by Walmart. Ribbit Leap is a SPAC from Ribbit Capital led by Malka, the CEO and Chairman of Ribbit Capital.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) rose 13.3% to $35.00 in pre-market trading after jumping over 21% on Monday.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) rose 12% to $0.7325 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 11.8% to $0.74 in pre-market trading after jumping over 22% on Monday.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) rose 10.9% to $2.64 in pre-market trading.
- Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HEC) shares rose 10.8% to $12.50 in pre-market trading. Talkspace is nearing an agreement to go public through a merger with Hudson Executive Investment, Bloomberg reported.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 10.3% to $9.25 in pre-market trading after the company issued a business update on its 2020 operations and 2021 outlook .
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 9.6% to $25.61 in pre-market trading following a rebound in Bitcoin prices.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 9.3% to $24.75 in pre-market trading following a rebound in Bitcoin prices.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 7.6% to $0.4397 in pre-market trading after gaining around 20% on Monday.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares rose 7% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after climbing 11% on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 16.6% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after surging around 62% on Monday. The company on Dec. 30 was granted a European patent titled 'Oct imaging catheter with lag correction.'
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares fell 15.9% to $15.80 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Monday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares fell 11.8% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Monday. LM Funding, on Friday, announced filing of SPAC registration statement.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) fell 10.5% to $4.80 in pre-market trading. GeoVax shares jumped 62% on Monday after the company announced it was awarded an NIH grant to advance its Covid-19 vaccine development.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares fell 10.1% to $10.25 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares jumped over 31% on Monday after the company said its rexlemestrocel-L reduced heart attacks, strokes and cardiac deaths.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) fell 8.9% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after jumping over 42% on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics’ director Muneer Satter purchased 9 million shares at $1.10 per share that were sold as part of an offering by the company.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) fell 8.8% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after surging over 79% on Monday.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) fell 8.7% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after jumping 39% on Monday. Isoray, last week, announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of C4 Imaging's Sirius positive-signal MRI Markers with Isoray's Cesium-131, brachytherapy seeds.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 7.2% to $2.31 in pre-market trading. Ocugen recently regained compliance with Nasdaq bid price rule.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares fell 6.8% to $8.12 in pre-market trading after the company said it agreed to buy 1.275 million ADS at $7.84 per ADS.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 5.7% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday. Safe-T Group, last week, said it sees preliminary Q4 sales of $1.25 million to $1.35 million.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMND) fell 5% to $173.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of 3 million shares of common stock.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas