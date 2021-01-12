84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares surged 92.2% to close at $0.93 on Monday after surging 21% on Friday. The company, last week, appointed Robert Cohen as Chief Executive Officer.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares gained 62.4% to close at $5.36 after the company was awarded NIH grant to advance COVID-19 vaccine development.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) jumped 61.9% to close at $1.45 after climbing around 38% on Friday. The company on Dec. 30 was granted a European patent titled 'Oct imaging catheter with lag correction.'
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) rose 43.1% to close at $1.66 after jumping around 29% on Friday. TransEnterix, last week, said it sees preliminary Q4 sales of $1.1 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares jumped 42.2% to close at $1.92. Aileron Therapeutics’ director Muneer Satter purchased 9 million shares at $1.10 per share that were sold as part of an offering by the company.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) gained 36.5% to close at $6.55. Jupiter Wellness, last month, completed patient enrollment in clinical study of novel cannabidoil lotion JW-100 for the treatment of eczema.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) rose 33% to close at $9.20.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) jumped 31.6% to close at $11.40 after the company said its rexlemestrocel-L reduced heart attacks, strokes and cardiac deaths.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) gained 31.6% to close at $13.20 on rumors of bringing an electric vehicle company public. Lucid Motors is in talks to go public with Churchill Capital Corp IV, according to Bloomberg.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) rose 27.5% to close at $54.70 after the company issued strong preliminary Q4 sales guidance.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) surged 26.3% to close at $6.63. EyeGate, last week, entered into agreement for $8 million private placement.
- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) gained 26.2% to close at $17.10. Thryv, last week, announced plans to acquire Sensis Holding Limited.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) jumped 24.6% to close at $3.24.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 24.1% to close at $4.22 after adding 18% on Friday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) jumped 24% to close at $3.00 Energous, last week, completed $40 million at-the-market equity offering.
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) jumped 23.5% to close at $0.5447 after gaining around 7% on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy, last month, announced its credit facility has been redetermined to $215 million.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) gained 23.3% to close at $27.11 after the company received 100,000 non-binding production reservations from commercial fleets for its Lordstown Endurance all-electric pickup truck.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) jumped 22.8% to close at $2.96 after the company reported the receipt of preliminary non-binding “going private” proposal.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) rose 21.4% to close at $30.95.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) surged 20.8% to close at $3.20.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares gained 20.6% to close at $5.67 Bionano Genomics reported the kick-off its 5-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium. The company’s shares fell 6% on Friday after the company announced its $88.5 million underwritten public offering of common stock is priced at $3.05 per share.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) gained 20.3% to close at $6.29 as the company reported dismissal of class action suit with prejudice.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 19.9% to close at $2.89. MoSys and Arrow Electronics announced collaboration to optimize system memory on FPGA designs.
- The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) rose 19.4% to close at $44.14. USR Parent, Inc. proposed to acquire ODP for $40 per share in cash.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 19.2% to close at $21.77.
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) jumped 18.8% to close at $12.00. Faraday & Future Inc. is considering going public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Property Solutions Acquisition, Bloomberg reported.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 18.4% to close at $52.00. Blink Charging, last week, reported a proposed 5 million share public offering of common stock.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) surged 17.7% to close at $13.65.
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) gained 17.4% to close at $3.51.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) surged 17.3% to close at $27.59. The company last week issued preliminary Q4 sales figures above estimates.
- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) gained 17.1% to close at $11.60.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) jumped 16.7% to close at $21.93 Ally Bridge MedAlpha Master Fund L.P. last week disclosed a 9.99% passive stake in Miragen Therapeutics.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) gained 16.7% to close at $3.07 after ABC reported armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitals from January 16th through January 20th. Digital Ally produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) rose 16.6% to close at $17.71.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) gained 16.3% to close at $15.90 after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares rose 15% to close at $2.45. LM Funding shares jumped 177% on Friday after the company announced filing of SPAC registration statement.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) shares jumped 14% to close at $183.26. Lemonade, after the closing bell on Monday, announced a proposed public offering of 3 million shares of common stock.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 13.7% to close at $3.33 after jumping over 15% on Friday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 12.7% to close at $19.94 on its holiday sales and changes to the Board of Directors. The nine-week holiday season saw revenue of $1.77 billion for GameStop. The company also announced the addition of three team members to its Board of Directors who all have e-commerce experience.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) gained 12.6% to close at $54.70. Boot Barn reported preliminary results for the third quarter. The company said it sees net income of around $1.00 per share on sales of $302.3 million. JP Morgan also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $46 to $60.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) gained 12.5% to close at $0.9225. AzurRx BioPharma, last week, announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with First Wave Bio for use of proprietary niclosamide formulations to treat immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis and COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections.
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) rose 11.7% to close at $4.95.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) rose 11.7% to close at $185.94 after the company announced its Alzheimer's treatment slowed cognitive decline in a phase 2 trial.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) gained 11.3% to close at $1.38 after gaining over 15% on Friday. Leading BioSciences and Seneca Biopharma, last month, announced a merger in an all-stock transaction.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) surged 11% to close at $2.6850. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Xenetic Biosciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $2 to $5.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 10.2% to close at $2.48. IZEA, last week, appointed Ryan Schram as President and COO.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) rose 10% to close at $0.5775 after gaining 9% on Friday. The company, last month, was granted US patent for 'Dental laser interface system and method.'
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) gained 9.8% to close at $144.00 after the company issued strong Q4 sales guidance.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) jumped 9.1% to close at $89.76. Sarepta Therapeutics shares dipped over 51% on Friday after the company reported its 102 Study Evaluating its SRP-9001 did not achieve statistical significance on the primary functional endpoint of improvement in NSAA total score compared to Placebo at 48 weeks.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares surged 9% to close at $3.99. Lion signed a cooperation agreement with Grandshores Technology Group Limited Chairman Yao Yongjie.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) gained 8.5% to close at $1.02. Moleculin Biotech, last month, received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its Iiposomal annamycin for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares gained 6.3% to close at $0.94.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) climbed 6.2% to close at $0.52 after gaining around 6% on Friday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 6.1% to close at $1.58. Safe-T Group said it sees preliminary Q4 sales of $1.25 million to $1.35 million.
Losers
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares dipped 28.2% to close at $5.47 after jumping 32% on Friday. The company, last week, announced that China's Copyright Protection Center has accepted the company's application for applied blockchain technology-related software copyrights.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) declined 25.1% to close at $18.76 following a sharp decline in Bitcoin prices.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares tumbled 24.1% to close at $8.84 on Monday after the company priced its 1.81 million shares common stock offering at $8.30 per share. However, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Applied DNA Sciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $18.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) dropped 19.2% to close at $11.70 after the company issued an update on the tax arbitration and discussions with the Government of Mongolia and proposed class action.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) declined 18.5% to close at $2.52 after jumping 65%on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies, last week, announced a strategic partnership with Yujun Capital.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 16.8% to close at $2.37 after gaining over 25% on Friday. Professional Diversity Networks, last month, announced a partnership with Phala Network to develop a privacy protecting blockchain application.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) dropped 16% to close at $17.34 after surging 29% on Friday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 15.4% to close at $2.20 as the company priced $8.4 million offering of ADSs at $2.3 per ADS.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares declined 15.2% to close at $4.13. InMed, last week, reported results of second Phase 1 clinical trial of INM-755 CBN cream in healthy subjects.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) fell 15.1% to close at $76.94. Editas Medicine said the FDA has cleared initiation of the EDIT-301 clinical trial. The company also disclosed that its Chief Scientific Offer has resigned to pursue another opportunity.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) declined 14.9% to close at $22.64 following a sharp decline in Bitcoin prices. The company’s shares jumped 17% on Friday.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) fell 14.6% to close at $1.70 after surging over 31% on Friday.
- Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) shares tumbled 14.4% to close at $30.41.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) dropped 14.1% to close at $2.19 after dipping around 9% on Friday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) dropped 13.8% to close at $5.30.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 13.7% to close at $3.71 after dropping around 13% on Friday.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) dropped 13.7% to close at $2.46.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 13.5% to close at $29.09.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 13.3% to close at $5.98 after declining around 10% on Friday. Ebang International recently announced plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange in Q1 2021.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) dropped 12.1% to close at $4.79.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 11.7% to close at $5.52.
- Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) dropped 11.7% to close at $2.03.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped 11.5% to close at $23.36 after surging 18% on Friday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares declined 11.1% to close at $3.59 after the company posted a wider Q1 loss.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) shares fell 10.9% to close at $66.05.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) fell 10.6% to close at $2.44 after jumping over 15% on Friday. The company, last week, entered into investment agreement with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares fell 10% to close at $3.60 after jumping 49% on Friday. Jaguar Health’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharma, recently received preclinical services from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for study on lechlemer plant-based drug candidate for symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) declined 8.5% to close at $4.54.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares dropped 6.4% to close at $48.18 following Trump account suspension.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 6% to close at $1.27 after gaining over 10% on Friday.
