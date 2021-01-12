Alabama Scores Decisive 52-24 Win Over Ohio State To Win 18th National Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide scored a 52-24 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

What Happened: The Alabama team remained undefeated 13-0 through much of the season and snagged the 18th national title with its win over Ohio.

Quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, and Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver Devonta Smith were in for praise for one of the best offenses in Alabama’s history, according to CBS Sports.

Smith pulled 12 catches on his first 13 targets for 215 yards and three touchdowns before leaving the game — owing to an injury.

Harris — who along with Smith was on the team during the last national title run — was 178 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns.

Why It Matters: Ohio State suffered several setbacks including Trey Sermon leaving the game due to an injury and the unavailability of several players due to COVID-19 protocol.

The lack of stops by Ohio’s defense along with Smith’s first-half stat line worked in favor of the Crimson Tide, as per CBS Sports.

The victory comes as a relief for Alabama coach Nick Saban, who with the win has recorded his seventh championship — putting him ahead of Paul “Bear” Bryant and into the top position, reported ESPN.