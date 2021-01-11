6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS was higher year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares are trading higher after the company announced it and TCL have signed a new multi-year collaboration agreement to leverage Pixelworks display innovations in future smartphone models across a wider range of price points.
- IRIDEX (NASDAQ: IRIX) shares are trading higher after the company guided Q4 2020 revenues above estimates.
- Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares are trading higher after the company announced the creation of a new fintech startup.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it finalized an extension of its contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for Rang Resources in the Appalachian Basin.
Losers
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower. The company announced a proposed offering of $1.3 billion convertible senior notes.
