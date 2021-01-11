Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS was higher year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares are trading higher after the company announced it and TCL have signed a new multi-year collaboration agreement to leverage Pixelworks display innovations in future smartphone models across a wider range of price points.
  • IRIDEX (NASDAQ: IRIX) shares are trading higher after the company guided Q4 2020 revenues above estimates.
  • Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares are trading higher after the company announced the creation of a new fintech startup.
  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it finalized an extension of its contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for Rang Resources in the Appalachian Basin.

Losers

  • NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower. The company announced a proposed offering of $1.3 billion convertible senior notes.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IRIX + NIO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Nio's Market Cap Eclipses $100B Amid Investor Optimism Following Nio Day Announcements
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Young People Trade Nio Like A Banshee, Cramer Says
Unusual Options Activity Insight: NIO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com