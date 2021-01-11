Market Overview

Elon Musk Teases Tesla AI Day

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2021 5:06pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) occasionally has themed events in which the company reveals details on its progress and plans for the future.

In 2019, Tesla held an autonomy day where the company talked about its progress on Full Self-Driving and first detailed its plans for a driverless robotaxi service.

In September 2020, Tesla held a battery day. CEO Elon Musk and others at the company talked about Tesla's future battery technology, the new 4680 battery cells and Tesla's plans to reduce battery costs by up to 50%.

Tesla's stock is up about 92% since battery day.

Now Musk has teased Tesla AI day on Twitter. This came in response to a fan asking about the capabilities of Tesla's Dojo supercomputer, a computer expected to help train Tesla's self driving software.

If Dojo is as powerful as Tesla expects, it will be one of the most powerful computers in the world. 

Benzinga's Take: It's unclear what information would be shared at the event. Musk expects Tesla vehicles to reach level five self driving in 2021. If this occurs, it would mean a Tesla could drive from point A to point B without a human in the car.

Much remains unknown about Tesla's upcoming Dojo supercomputer. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

