Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Churchill Capital Corp IV SPAC Pops On Lucid Motors Rumor
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2021 2:29pm   Comments
Share:
Churchill Capital Corp IV SPAC Pops On Lucid Motors Rumor

A Michael Klein-backed SPAC is popping on rumors of bringing an electric vehicle company public.

What Happened: Lucid Motors is in talks to go public with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), according to Bloomberg.

The deal could value Lucid Motors at $15 billion. Lucid Motors is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Why It’s Important: Lucid Motors is one of the most established private electric vehicle companies, according to the report. Lucid is targeting the luxury end of the electric vehicle market with the $169,000 Air EV scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2021 for the U.S. market.

Lucid Motors plans on a more affordable version of the vehicle in 2022.

Related Link: 10 SPACs Trading Under $11 For Investors To Consider In 2021

Peter Rawlinson is the CEO of Lucid Motors. Prior to working for Lucid, he was the chief engineer on the Model S sedan at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Lucid Motors Chairman Andrew Liveris has a history with Michael Klein as the two worked together on deals while Liveris was the CEO of Dow Chemical (NYSE: DOW).

CCIV Price Action: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV are up 22% to $12.28 at the time of writing. Shares spiked 40% earlier Monday, hitting new highs of $13.96.

Disclosure: The author has a long position in shares of CCIV.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCIV)

10 SPACs Trading Under $11 For Investors To Consider In 2021
SPAC Recap: 5 Merger Announcements, Merger Votes, New ETF Highlight Busy Week
Exclusive: New SPAC ETF Creator On SPACs, Management Teams, Top Holdings
SPAC Fever Finds Another ETF Home In New Tuttle Fund
Why Kevin O'Leary Is Betting On Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine SPAC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrew Liveris electric vehicles lucid motorsNews Rumors Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com