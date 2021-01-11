Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Navistar Recalls Trucks Because Engine Revving Can Overwhelm Parking Brake
FreightWaves  
January 11, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
Navistar Recalls Trucks Because Engine Revving Can Overwhelm Parking Brake

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) is recalling about 20,000 work trucks in the U.S. and Canada because engine revving during power takeoff (PTO), such as operating a dump truck, can overwhelm the parking brake.

It is the truck maker's second recall for the issue in a year. Navistar recalled 12,359 work trucks in the U.S. for the same issue in December 2019.

The condition can occur when the parking brake is applied with the automatic transmission still in drive or reverse. When the operator engages the stationary PTO switch, the engine RPM revving may overcome the parking brake's ability to keep the truck in place.  

Movement could cause property damage, injuries

If the parking brake gives way, the truck could move and cause property damage and endanger people nearby, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

Navistar received a report of slight vehicle movement in August 2020. After investigating, the truck maker determined that a PTO interlock parameter setting in the engine control module of Cummins' (NYSE: CMI) 2013 EPA ISL and ISB engines and 2017 EPA ISB engines could affect four truck model lines.

Neither Navistar nor NHTSA reported any crashes or injuries from the condition. Navistar made a software fix in its plants in November. But 100% of certain 2014-2020 Durastar, 2020-2021 HV, 2019-2021 MV and 2015-2018 Workstar models could have the issue. Navistar decided on a safety recall Dec. 17.

Dealers will update the parameters in the Cummins' ECM that enables the PTO neutral interlock. Navistar plans to notify owners and dealers of the recall details on Feb. 19.

The NHTSA recall 20V-810 covers 17,213 trucks. An additional 3,178 trucks are under Transport Canada recall.

Navistar recalls international work trucks that can move unintentionally

Cummins' melting fuel heater leads to big Navistar recall

Navistar recalls 13,570 trucks for brake light malfunction

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (CMI + NAV)

Hino Motors Halts North American Production Until Late 2021
Navistar Feels COVID Sting In Q4 And Full-year 2020 Earnings
Navistar International: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For December 17, 2020
Navistar International's Earnings Outlook
Jim Cramer Sees These Two Non-Pure Play Stocks As Winners On Future Of Hydrogen Energy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Freight vehicle recallsNews