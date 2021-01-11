Why Eli Lilly, Exact Sciences, Biogen Are Trading Higher Today

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading higher after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Exact Sciences is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of certain types of cancer. Its core product is a noninvasive screening test, Cologuard, which analyzes stool-based DNA samples to detect the precancerous and early stages of colorectal cancer. The test includes DNA markers and a protein marker that can detect blood in the stool.

Exact Sciences shares were trading up 13.13% at $148.31. The stock has a 52-week high of $152.48 and a 52-week low of $35.25.

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares are trading higher after the company launched a virtual research study in collaboration with Apple to investigate the role Apple Watch and iPhone could play in monitoring cognitive performance.

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva are marketed via a collaboration with Roche.

Biogen shares were trading up 6.88% at $269.91. The stock has a 52-week high of $374.99 and a 52-week low of $223.25.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares are trading higher after the company announced its Alzheimer's treatment slowed cognitive decline in a phase 2 trial.

Eli Lilly is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Alimta and Verzenio for cancer; Forteo for osteoporosis; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; Taltz and Olumiant for immunology; and Cialis for erectile dysfunction.

Eli Lilly shares were trading up 11.44% at $185.44. The stock has a 52-week high of $189.30 and a 52-week low of $117.06.