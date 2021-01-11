Market Overview

GeoVax Spikes 80% On COVID-19 Research Grant Report
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2021 11:36am   Comments
GeoVax (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares are trading sharply higher on Monday after the company announced it was awarded an NIH grant to advance its COVID-19 vaccine development.

GeoVax is a U.S.-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. It's engaged in developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) vector vaccine platform.

The development programs of the company focused on preventive vaccines against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

GeoVax shares were trading up 83.10% at $6.04 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $60 and a 52-week low of $2.30.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

