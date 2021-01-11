GeoVax Spikes 80% On COVID-19 Research Grant Report

GeoVax (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares are trading sharply higher on Monday after the company announced it was awarded an NIH grant to advance its COVID-19 vaccine development.

GeoVax is a U.S.-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. It's engaged in developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) vector vaccine platform.

The development programs of the company focused on preventive vaccines against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

GeoVax shares were trading up 83.10% at $6.04 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $60 and a 52-week low of $2.30.