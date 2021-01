Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 1 stocks made new 52-week lows.

The following stock set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares made a new 52-week low of $24.64 on Monday. The stock was down 4.28% for the day.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.