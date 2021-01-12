Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Can Grocers Sustain The 'Pre-Christmas Bump'?
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Share:
Can Grocers Sustain The 'Pre-Christmas Bump'?

Grocers ended 2020 in a better position compared to other retailers and investors are wondering if the momentum can be sustained into 2021.

High Note: Seven of the largest grocery nationwide grocery chains saw a year-over-year foot traffic decline of just 2.5% on Dec. 23 and a 1.1% drop on Dec. 24, according to foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai. These figures are particularly noteworthy as it's up against difficult 2019 comparisons.

Excluding non-traditional grocer Trader Joe's, foot traffic would have been higher by 1% on average on Dec. 24.

By comparison, wholesale clubs experienced a 14.7% drop in foot traffic on Dec. 23 and a 4.5% decline the following day, according to Placer.ai.

Strong Year: Organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) struggled throughout 2020 but ended it with visits up 4.6% year-over-year for the week of Dec. 21 and 1.5% higher in the prior week.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) also ended 2020 on a high note with visits up 4.8% in the year, while rival Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) saw its foot traffic gain 1% in 2020.

Related Link: Amazon's California Grocery Store Off To Strong Start: Retail Data Firm

2021 Early Winners: Publicly traded grocers Albertsons and Kroger could see their 2020 momentum continue in 2021, according to Placer.ai. Coupled with privately-owned Publix, the three traditional grocers experienced a "huge" increase in foot traffic of 7.1% on average from June through November.

On top of notable visitor growth, customers are spending more time in stores.

"With periods of economic uncertainty often privileging grocers for their ability to provide meal-time value, and mission-driven shopping likely to linger at least through Q1 2021, it is hard to see any of these brands not producing very effective performance in the coming year," according to Placer.ai.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACI + KR)

Mid-Day Market Update: VOXX International Jumps Following Q3 Earnings; RedHill Biopharma Shares Slide
33 Blue Chip Companies That Are Suspending Campaign Donations After Capitol Insurrection
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Albertsons Earnings Beat Expectations
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Fed Speakers; Crude Oil Rises
5 Stocks To Watch For January 12, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For January 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Grocers Grocery Placer AINews Retail Sales Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com