82 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares jumped 177% to close at $2.13 on Friday after the company announced filing of SPAC registration statement.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares jumped 104.9% to close at $11.64 on Friday after the company in a press release highlighted that its Linea COVID-19 assay kit is able to detect a new COVID variant.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares surged 72.2% to close at $1.32 on Friday.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares rose 69.1% to close at $8.42 after the company said it has acquired Oncoceutics, Inc., a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing imipridones, a novel class of compounds, for $78 million, payable in cash and stock, subject to certain customary adjustments.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) gained 65.7% to close at $3.09 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies shares climbed over 34% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Yujun Capital.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares surged 58.4% to close at $3.66 on Friday after climbing over 14% on Thursday. Lion Group, last month, announced plans to raise $10 million through a private placement.
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH) gained 58.3% to close at $16.48 following a Bloomberg report that the company is negotiating a merger with Intercontinental Exchange-owned cryptocurrency exchange Bakkt.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) jumped 49.3% to close at $4.00 after jumping 33% on Thursday.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares surged 41.6% to close at $0.56 after the company reported Nokia deployment over licensed band 53 at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 32.5% to close at $7.62 as value of Bitcoin continues to soar to record highs. Stocks with ties to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency continue to soar as a parallel trade. The company recently announced a term sheet agreement with Blocknance Financial International to acquire 60% of the company. Future FinTech will pay $960,000 for the stake in the company.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) gained 31.9% to close at $25.06 after the company priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) climbed 29% to close at $20.64.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares climbed 28.3% to close at $20.73 after the company announced it was granted FDA Fast Track Designation to Zenocutuzumab for the treatment of patients with neuregulin 1 fusion cancers.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) surged 27.2% to close at $3.04.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) rose 25.6% to close at $2.85 after gaining over 7% on Thursday. Professional Diversity Networks, last week, announced a partnership with Phala Network to develop a privacy protecting blockchain application.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 24.4% to close at $5.45.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) rose 23.8% to close at $30.46.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) jumped 23.4% to close at $1.95 after gaining 10% on Thursday.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 22.1% to close at $7.40.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) climbed 22% to close at $4.77. Resonant recently said Q4 customer shipment volumes of RF filters reached 6.9 million.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) gained 21.7% to close at $10.31. The company, last week, reported positive top-line symptom and sign results from run-in cohort of Phase 3 TRANQUILITY trial in dry eye disease.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) surged 21.3% to close at $5.98.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 20.4% to close at $38.45 after climbing 19% on Thursday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 20.3% to close at $2.67.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares gained 19.5% to close at $5.76.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares rose 19.4% to close at $2.95.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) gained 18.8% to close at $2.85.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) surged 18.5% to close at $3.58. The company, last week, was granted EU patent titled 'Scalable modular design of 48-volt li-ion battery management system.'
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) gained 18.4% to close at $17.34. MEDIROM Healthcare, last month, priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) gained 18.1% to close at $3.40 after jumping 33% on Thursday. Orbital Energy Group, last week, priced its $10 million registered direct offering.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 18% to close at $26.39 amid recent strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) gained 17.4% to close at $3.51 after gaining around 7% on Thursday. Optical Cable, last month, posted a quarterly loss.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares surged 17% to close at $26.59 as recent Bitcoin momentum continues to lift crypto-related stocks.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: DYN) rose 16.8% to close at $27.13.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) gained 16.8% to close at $3.41.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) shares rose 16.7% to close at $2.37. Diana Shipping reported time charter contracts for m/v Santa Barbara with Cargill International and m/v Salt Lake City with C Transport.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) gained 16.2% to close at $6.73.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) jumped 15.9% to close at $20.87 after gaining 7% on Thursday. The company recently signed an MOU with Eiffel Investment Group to fund solar development in Europe.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) gained 15.8% to close at $3.29.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) gained 15.8% to close at $75.18.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 15.8% to close at $2.93.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) gained 15.7% to close at $5.80.
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) rose 15.7% to close at $5.36.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) gained 15.6% to close at $240.25 as Reuters reported that Baidu has tied-up with Chinese automaker Geely Automobile to create a standalone EV company.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) gained 15.3% to close at $8.80.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) climbed 15.2% to close at $2.73 after jumping around 29% on Thursday.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) gained 15.1% to close at $41.08 after the company reported filing of preliminary proxy statement and receipt of unsolicited proposal to acquire all shares of the company for $39 per share.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) surged 15.1% to close at $28.89.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) climbed 15.1% to close at $1.07 after gaining over 13% on Thursday.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) surged 15.1% to close at $3.82.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 15% to close at $10.75.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 13.7% to close at $53.78. The fuel cell industry has "no better friend" than Sen. Chuck Schumer and his transition to Senate leader means he will help introduce compelling legislation, Plug Power CEO Andrew Marsh said Thursday on CNBC's "Mad Money."
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 13% to close at $2.60 after the company announced it entered into the wireless charging market for EVs with new autonomous technology.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) gained 12.9% to close at $5.68.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) climbed 11.7% to close at $301.15 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and also issued FY21 sales forecast.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) gained 10.4% to close at $8.79. Washington Prime Group recently said it regained NYSE compliance.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 9.3% to close at $4.35.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) gained 9% to close at $22.29 after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Sell to Buy and announced a price target of $28 per share.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) gained 6.2% to close at $191.24 after the company announced plans to acquire Volterra. The company lifted sales forecast and also reaffirmed its commitment to $1 billion in share repurchases.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares dipped 51.3% to close at $82.29 on Friday after the company announced topline results from Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 study of SRP-9001, its investigational gene therapy to treat DMD, showing the study didn't achieve statistical significance on the primary functional endpoint of improvement in North Star Ambulatory Assessment, or NSAA, total score compared to placebo at 48 weeks after the treatment. Various analysts, including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Raymond James downgraded the stock.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 38.4% to close at $1.89 after the company reported pricing of $25 million offering.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) dipped 32.1% to close at $5.60 after the company reported pricing of $50 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 24.6% to close at $12.89 after gaining 15% on Thursday. The9, recently, signed a legally binding cooperation and investment term sheet with cryptocurrencies mining investors led by Jianping Kong to start the cryptocurrencies business.
- Solid Biosciences Inc.. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares fell 21% to close at $6.70 after rising around 20% on Thursday.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) declined 17.3% to close at $2.11 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY21 sales guidance.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) fell 15.8% to close at $16.64.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) dropped 15.4% to close at $13.71 after the company reported a $10.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SMTI) dipped 14.9% to close at $30.20.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) fell 14.1% to close at $2.50 after the company reported pricing of $36.4 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 13.8% to close at $4.30 after surging 48% on Thursday.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) dipped 13.7% to close at $10.30. VivoPower reported successful shareholder loan refinancing.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) fell 13.6% to close at $3.04. Jianpu, last week, received NYSE's grant of extension regarding delayed form 20-F filing.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares declined 13.4% to close at $5.28. ViewRay, last week, priced its 10.3 million shares common stock offering at $4.85 per share.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) fell 13.2% to close at $2.89 after jumping over 28% on Thursday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 11.7% to close at $6.14 after declining around 22% on Thursday. Urban One said it sees Q4 revenue of $110 million to $114 million.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) fell 11% to close at $14.05 after the company announced it received a clinical hold letter from the FDA related to its IND application to begin a Phase 1 clinical program of NL-201.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 11% to close at $63.34 after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) dropped 9.6% to close at $2.92.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) dropped 8.6% to close at $2.55.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped 8.4% to close at $19.27.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 7.3% to close at $4.73.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 6% to close at $4.70 after the company reported pricing of $88.5 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas