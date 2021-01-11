Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Parler Goes Dark As Amazon Pulls Hosting Support
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2021 4:51am   Comments
Share:
Parler Goes Dark As Amazon Pulls Hosting Support

Parler is now completely offline as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) cut-off the social media platform from its cloud-hosting service Amazon Web Services.

What Happened: The e-commerce giant had given Parler a 24-hour notice late Saturday, saying it couldn’t “provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others,” as reported by TechCrunch.

A group of Amazon workers had written to the company, demanding that it stops providing services to Parler.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) took similar actions against the social media platform on Saturday.

Parler CEO John Matze told Fox News on Sunday that the platform will try to “get back online as quickly as possible" but it could be out for at least a week.

Why It Matters: Parler is particularly popular among supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Trump isn’t a user of the conservative platform himself, which dubs itself as a promoter of “free speech.” 

The outgoing president is himself facing a string of bans from mainstream social media platforms, including Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).

See Also: Parler No. 1 On App Store A Day After Apple Warns Of Removal

The tech crackdown against Trump-linked platforms comes in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill riot last week.

Image Courtesy: Apple App Store

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

House To Move With Trump Impeachment Vote Unless Pence Invokes 25th Amendment: Pelosi
Payments Processor Stripe Latest To Ban Trump Amid Burgeoning Tech Backlash
5 Things You Might Not Know About Chamath Palihapitiya
Amazon, Apple Join In Moves Against Parler, Citing Extremist Content And Association With Capitol Riots
Amazon Employees Demand Company Stop Providing Cloud Services To Parler
SPACs Attack Recap: SoFi, IPOE, GXGX, ACEV Deals Plus Rumors And Headlines For Week Ending January 8
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Donald Trump Parler social mediaNews Politics Events Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com