Parler Goes Dark As Amazon Pulls Web Hosting Support

Parler is now completely offline as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) cut off the social media platform from its cloud-hosting service Amazon Web Services.

What Happened: The e-commerce giant had given Parler a 24-hour notice late Saturday, saying it couldn’t “provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others,” as reported by TechCrunch.

A group of Amazon workers had written to the company, demanding that it stops providing services to Parler.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) took similar actions against the social media platform on Saturday.

Parler CEO John Matze told Fox News on Sunday that the platform will try to “get back online as quickly as possible" but it could be out for at least a week.

Why It Matters: Parler is particularly popular among supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Trump isn’t a user of the conservative platform himself, which dubs itself as a promoter of “free speech.”

The outgoing president is himself facing a string of bans from mainstream social media platforms, including Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).

The tech crackdown against Trump-linked platforms comes in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill riot last week.

Image Courtesy: Apple App Store