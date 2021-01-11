Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Payments Processor Stripe Latest To Ban Trump Amid Burgeoning Tech Backlash
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2021 2:01am   Comments
Share:
Payments Processor Stripe Latest To Ban Trump Amid Burgeoning Tech Backlash

Financial technology company Stripe Inc will no longer process Trump campaign payments, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

What Happened: The San Francisco, California-based company is halting payments processing for the Trump campaign for violating its policies against encouraging violence, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. 

Stripe terms state that it does not process payments for “high risk” activities including any business or organization that “engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property.”

Why It Matters: Last week, outgoing President Donald Trump’s supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Since the violence, several tech companies issued permanent bans on Trump including Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). 

Several platforms have since then either removed Trump’s accounts or accounts associated with pro-Trump violence, according to Axios.

These include Reddit, which has banned the subreddit group “r/DonaldTrump,” Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-owned Twitch, and Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP), which has removed two stores affiliated with Trump’s organization and his campaign.

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) video streaming service YouTube is fast-tracking enforcement against election misinformation.

Earlier, Alphabet, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Amazon stopped services to Parler, the conservative alternative to Twitter.

Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat has also disabled Trump’s account as of Wednesday. Pinterest says it is limiting hashtags such as #StopTheSteal.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Nio Could Make Cheaper EVs To Capture Mass-Market But Under Different Brand: CEO
Apple, Hyundai Could Forge EV Manufacturing Deal By March, Report Claims
5 Things You Might Not Know About Chamath Palihapitiya
Barron's Picks And Pans: Dividend Aristocrats, Alibaba, GameStop, Walmart And More
Nio's Li: New ET7 Takes Aim At BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi And Maybe Even Apple, But Not Tesla
Amazon, Apple Join In Moves Against Parler, Citing Extremist Content And Association With Capitol Riots
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Donald Trump Stripe The Wall Street JournalNews Politics Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com