Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Automakers Cut 2021 Production Targets In Wake Of Chip Supply Shortage: WSJ

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2021 2:31am   Comments
Share:
Automakers Cut 2021 Production Targets In Wake Of Chip Supply Shortage: WSJ

The automobile sector in the U.S. is bracing up for a drop in output due to a shortage in the supply of chips, reports the Wall Street Journal. In addition to the semiconductor shortage, automakers are also witnessing setbacks like high absenteeism and shipping woes.

The WSJ noted that many of the automakers factored-in the impact of a lower chip supply and cut down their production forecasts in the first week of 2021. The chip shortage was initially noticed in Chinese factories and quickly cut through U.S. production.

Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid told the Journal that modern cars have at least 40 different chips, with some high-end models having up to 150 chips, and "if even one has a production disruption, you can’t ship the car.”

This is how the chip shortage has impacted prominent automakers:

Ford: Automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) decided to hold off production in its Louisville plant in Kentucky for a week owing to the shortage of auto parts. Almost 3,900 workers from the plant will be laid off temporarily. The Kentucky facility produces two of Ford’s SUVs — Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair. 

Ford stock closed 0.66% lower at $9 on Friday.

Volkswagen: German carmaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) revisited its production targets for the first quarter of 2021 in China, North America and Europe, according to an announcement in mid-December. The company’s models that operate on its MQB platform — like SKODA, SEAT, and other commercial and passenger vehicles including some models of Audi, will be impacted.

VWAGY closed at $20.79, 0.88% down on Friday.

General Motors:  General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is planning to stock-up its chip inventory requirements for a whole year, the Journal report claimed based on a letter sent to GM suppliers. In the letter, a GM spokesperson reportedly said that the output was presently unaffected.

GM stock quoted at $43.06, with a 0.60% drop, at the end of trading hours on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + VWAGY)

Nio Could Make Cheaper EVs To Capture Mass-Market But Under Different Brand: CEO
Nio's Li: New ET7 Takes Aim At BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi And Maybe Even Apple, But Not Tesla
Benzinga's First Bulls And Bears Of 2021: Ford, Mastercard, PepsiCo, 3M, Tesla And More
Apple Could Be Looking At More Partnerships In EV Quest: Analyst
Tesla Model 3 Was UK's Best Selling Battery EV In 2020
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: auto stocks automakers semiconductorsNews Guidance Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com