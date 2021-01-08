Why Applied DNA Sciences Is Up 80% Today

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are trading higher after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published communication that identifies the company's Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as one of only two tests marketed under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization.

The tests are potentially able to identify certain SARS-CoV-2 mutations, including a mutation found in the U.K.

Applied DNA Sciences is a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology. The company provides its products and services under the brand of SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon.

Applied DNA Sciences shares were trading up 80% to $10.33 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.39 and a 52-week low of $2.52.