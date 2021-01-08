Why Gun Stocks Are Trading Lower

The shares of gun makers are trading lower, selling off after Wednesday's chaos at the U.S. Capitol caused firearm and law enforcement stocks to surge.

The confirmation of Joe Biden and recent Democratic victories in Georgia have also raised the possibility of stricter firearm regulations, which could lead to near-term buying but also weigh on sector outlook.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing. It operates under one reportable segment: Firearms, which includes firearms distributions and manufacturing services. The company manufactures handguns, long guns, sporting rifles, shooting gear, and suppressor products.

Smith & Wesson Brands shares were trading down 9.30% at $19.07. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.79 and a 52-week low of $5.52.

Sturm Ruger (NYSE: RGR) Sturm Ruger & Co Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of firearms mainly to American customers. The company has two reportable operating segments: firearms and castings.

Sturm Ruger shares were trading down 8.25% at $70.08. The stock has a 52-week high of $90.74 and a 52-week low of $38.44.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company organizes itself into two segments: shooting sports and outdoor products. Shooting sports, which contributes the largest proportion of company revenue, includes ammunition, long guns, and related equipment under brands such as Federal Premium, Blackhawk, and Hoppe's.

Vista Outdoor shares were trading down 8.54% at $27.20. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.15 and a 52-week low of $4.29.

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type.

Olin Corporation shares were trading down 3.24% at $26.28. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.30 and a 52-week low of $8.76.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) together with its subsidiaries operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer. It provides a one-stop shopping experience that equips customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear to maximize enjoyment of the outdoors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse shares were trading down 1.52% at $17.50. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.46 and a 52-week low of $4.08.