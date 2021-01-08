Market Overview

General Motors Debuts New Logo Amid Electric Vehicle Marketing Campaign
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
General Motors Debuts New Logo Amid Electric Vehicle Marketing Campaign

Legacy automaker General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) launched a new marketing campaign to showcase its focus on accessible electric vehicles.

What Happened: GM's new marketing campaign, titled "Everybody In" is meant to emphasize the company's vision for the future of transportation with "zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion," the company said in a press release.

At the heart of the marketing campaign is a new logo that emphasizes the "clean skies of a zero-emissions future" and the "energy" of its Ultium lineup of EV vehicles.

The Ultium lineup consists of all-electric vehicles ranging from mass-market everyday cars to high-end luxury and performance vehicles, including the Hummer EV, the company said.

GM expects some of its cars to offer 450 miles on a full charge or speed from zero to 60 mph in three seconds.

Related Link: Tesla Option Traders Are Dumping Massive Amounts Of Calls

Why It's Important: The "Everybody In" campaign emphasizes GM's "intent to lead" and how policymakers, partners, and even individuals can "play an active role in moving society forward," Deborah Wahl, GM global chief marketing officer, said in the press release.

What's Next: GM will launch a revamp of its website on Jan. 11 to offer information and stories about its electrification, safety, citizenship, and path towards autonomous driving.

"GM.com will celebrate the people and the technologies that are moving GM forward and play a meaningful role in bringing news and updates to audiences around the world," the company said.

