41 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares rose 142.9% to $5.61 in pre-market trading after climbing over 14% on Thursday. Lion Group, last month, announced plans to raise $10 million through a private placement.
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH) rose 82.5% to $19.00 in pre-market trading following a Bloomberg report that the company is negotiating a merger with Intercontinental Exchange-owned cryptocurrency exchange Bakkt.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 58.9% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares rose 47.3% to $0.5825 in pre-market trading after the company reported Nokia deployment over licensed band 53 at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares rose 38.6% to $22.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced it was granted FDA Fast Track Designation to Zenocutuzumab for the treatment of patients with neuregulin 1 fusion cancers.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 28.7% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. ZW Data Action Technologies shares climbed over 34% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Yujun Capital.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) rose 23.4% to $3.69 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday. Optical Cable, last month, posted a quarterly loss.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 21.3% to $0.93 in pre-market trading.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 17% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Thursday. The9, recently, signed a legally binding cooperation and investment term sheet with cryptocurrencies mining investors led by Jianping Kong to start the cryptocurrencies business.
- ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACEV) shares rose 16.3% to $13.96 in pre-market trading. Achronix announced plans to list on Nasdaq through merger with Ace Convergence.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) shares rose 15.3% to $2.49 in pre-market trading. The company recently secured base load sales commitments for infrastructure raw materials.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares rose 14.9% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 14.2% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after surging 48% on Thursday.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) rose 14% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Artelo Biosciences shares jumped around 13% on Thursday after Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) rose 13.9% to $307.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and also issued FY21 sales forecast.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 13% to $2.60 in pre-market trading. MICT moved its core operations to Hong Kong to better reflect its customer and revenue base.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 10.9% to $5.61 in pre-market trading. Westwater Resources recently reported sale of North American uranium business.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) rose 9.3% to $39.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported filing of preliminary proxy statement and receipt of unsolicited proposal to acquire all shares of the company for $39 per share.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) shares rose 8.3% to $0.91 in pre-market trading. Oragenics shares jumped 35% on Thursday after the company entered into a material transfer agreement with Adjuvance Technologies for COVID-19 vaccine adjuvant.
- Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOEV) rose 8.3% to $15.37 in pre-market trading.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) rose 7.5% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 13% on Thursday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 6.7% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Thursday. Ideanomics recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Utah-based wireless charging provider WAVE.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 6.7% to $19.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday. The company recently signed an MOU with Eiffel Investment Group to fund solar development in Europe.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 6.7% to $107.96 in pre-market trading. CureVac shares jumped over 16% on Thursday after the company signed a collaboration and services agreement with German chemicals company Bayer for the further development, supply and territorial operations of CureVac's CVnCoV.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) shares rose 5.6% to $11.10 in pre-market trading. Addex Therapeutics shares dropped over 21% on Thursday after the company reported pricing of $10.0 million global offering.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares rose 5.2% to $102.40 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) rose 3.3% to $186.02 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Volterra. The company lifted sales forecast and also reaffirmed its commitment to $1 billion in share repurchases.
Losers
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares fell 45.6% to $92.06 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed results for part 1 of study 102 evaluating SRP-9001, its investigational gene therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 13.9% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after jumping over 48% on Thursday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc.. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares fell 12.7% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after rising around 20% on Thursday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 12% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 11.9% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY21 sales guidance.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) fell 11% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of common stock.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 10.7% to $7.80 in pre-market trading. Amyris recently announced plans to launch its BiossanceTM Clean Beauty skincare brand in China through a partnership with SuperOrdinary Group.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) fell 10.2% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after jumping over 28% on Thursday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 9.9% to $6.26 in pre-market trading after declining around 22% on Thursday. Urban One said it sees Q4 revenue of $110 million to $114 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) fell 9.2% to $4.73 in pre-market trading.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 8.8% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday. Professional Diversity Networks, last week, announced a partnership with Phala Network to develop a privacy protecting blockchain application.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: JT) shares fell 8.5% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after surging over 13% on Thursday. The company recently received NYSE's grant of extension regarding delayed form 20-F filing.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) fell 8.3% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) fell 5.5% to $24.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter and also issued an update on recent business trends and outlook. Velodyne Lidar filed a prospectus supplement related to resale of 15 million shares of common stock of the company by selling stockholders, according to Reuters.
