95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares climbed 242.3% to close at $5.75 on Thursday as the company said China Copyright Protection Center has accepted its application for applied blockchain technology related software copyrights. On Tuesday, Future Fintech and Blocknance signed a term sheet for potential acquisition.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares gained 104.3% to close at $22.96 after the company issued strong preliminary sales figures for the fourth quarter. The company also highlighted completion of sale of Cimatron And GibbsCAM businesses. JP Morgan upgraded 3D Sys from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $8 to $14.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares surged 78.5% to close at $3.07 after climbing around 24% on Wednesday. SOS hired crypto mining, safety, insurance source, Eric Yan to team.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) jumped 72.3% to close at $5.10.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NASDAQ: IPOE) surged 57.9% to close at $19.14. SoFi, a leading next-generation financial services platform, will become publicly-traded via merger with Social Capital Hedosophia.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares surged 55.7% to close at $9.03 after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) gained 48.1% to close at $4.99 amid market strength.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) rose 48.1% to close at $16.20. The Peck recently announced it would acquire iSun Energy in an all-stock deal.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) gained 42.7% to close at $8.19 as traders circulated a Fox Business article titled "Drones set to deliver packages 'everywhere' in country in near future." The article highlighted Valqari, which currently has a partnership with AgEagle.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) jumped 39% to close at $29.24 amid market strength.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 36.1% to close at $2.98. Ideanomics recently agreed to acquire 100% of privately held Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification, Inc.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 35.7% to close at $66.97 after Wells Fargo initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) gained 35.5% to close at $0.84 after the company entered into a material transfer agreement with Adjuvance Technologies for COVID-19 vaccine adjuvant. Oragenics, last month, reported a $6.5 million registered direct offering.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 35.1% to close at $47.29. Plug Power and South Korean SK Group announced plans to form a strategic partnership to accelerate hydrogen economy expansion in Asian markets.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares rose 34.2% to close at $1.8650 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Yujun Capital. ZW Data Action Technologies, last month, reported a partnership with Sanyi Internet Information Technology.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) gained 33.3% to close at $13.50.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) jumped 33.3% to close at $2.68.
- Jaguar Health’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharma, recently received preclinical services from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for study on lechlemer plant-based drug candidate for symptomatic relief of diarrhea from cholera.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares jumped 33.3% to close at $2.88. Orbital Energy Group, last week, priced its $10 million registered direct offering.
- Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE: AGCB) shares rose 32.5% to close at $13.25.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 31.8% to close at $22.36 amid recent strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NYSE: MFH) gained 31.4% to close at $4.19.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares surged 28.6% to close at $3.33.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMND) gained 27.5% to close at $152.18.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) surged 26.9% to close at $4.58.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 26.7% to close at $7.74 amid market strength.
- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) shares gained 26.5% to close at $21.88. PerkinElmer announced plans to acquire Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for $22 per share in cash.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) jumped 26.4% to close at $8.47 after the company reported positive top-line symptom and sign results from run-in cohort of Phase 3 TRANQUILITY trial in dry eye disease.
- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) shares gained 25.2% to close at $7.50
- after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15 per share.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) surged 25.1% to close at $2.79.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) gained 24.7% to close at $4.65.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) jumped 23.9% to close at $2.49 as the confirmation of Joe Biden as US President and recent Democratic victories in Georgia alleviate some gridlock concerns and raise stimulus optimism.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: STPK) surged 23.7% to close at $23.31.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) surged 23.3% to close at $11.10.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 21.9% to close at $14.99 after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
- Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares surged 21.6% to close at $4.79.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) gained 21.4% to close at $12.45.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) climbed 21.3% to close at $14.87.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) gained 21.2% to close at $22.32. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, last week, won a 185MW Wind construction contract in Illinois.
- Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: NOVS) gained 21.2% to close at $19.63.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) gained 20.9% to close at $5.68 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares jumped 20.6% to close at $7.72.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) gained 20.5% to close at $20.30.
- Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) jumped 20.2% to close at $44.46.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) surged 20% to close at $13.80. Capstone Turbine reported Q3 sales of $20.60 million up from $17.38 million year-over-year.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 19.7% to close at $8.48.
- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) surged 19.5% to close at $12.79.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 19.3% to close at $27.42. Atomera recently completes $25 million at-the-market equity offering.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) gained 19.3% to close at $10.02.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) surged 19.1% to close at $11.93. VivoPower International, last week, announced CEO stock purchase plans.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 18.9% to close at $31.93 amid market strength.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) rose 18.8% to close at $5.81.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) shares gained 18.8% to close at $18.99.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares rose 18.6% to close at $194.43.
- AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) gained 18.6% to close at $16.09.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) surged 18% to close at $3.02.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) climbed 17.9% to close at $1.65. Nxt-ID recently regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 17.8% to close at $22.72 as recent Bitcoin momentum continued to lift crypto-related stocks.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) surged 17.8% to close at $69.48.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) surged 17.8% to close at $4.93. Akerna recently said MJ Analytics 'has generated a six figure increase in sales.'
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) gained 17.8% to close at $133.58 amid a rise in yields.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 17.7% to close at $19.76 as the company named Claudia Rimerman Kraut as Vice President of Broker and Consultant Partnerships.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 16.9% to close at $8.14.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 16.7% to close at $27.60 as the confirmation of Joe Biden as US President and recent Democratic victories in Georgia alleviate some gridlock concerns and raise stimulus optimism.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) gained 16.5% to close at $101.19. CureVac said Thursday it has signed a collaboration and services agreement with German chemicals company Bayer AG for the further development, supply and territorial operations of CureVac's CVnCoV.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) jumped 16% to close at $33.55 after the company reported Q4 e-Scooter sales were up 40.9% year-over-year.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares gained 15.9% to close at $2.84. Comscore reported a strategic investment by Charter Communications, Qurate Retail and Cerberus.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) gained 15% to close at $6.75.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 14.8% to close at $17.10 after gaining 74% on Wednesday. The9, on Monday, signed a legally binding cooperation and investment term sheet with cryptocurrencies mining investors led by Jianping Kong to start the cryptocurrencies business.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) gained 14.7% to close at $18.57 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 14.7% to close at $40.39. CleanSpark commenced residential estate program with Bay Area Energy Solutions.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) rose 14.5% to close at $2.37 after dropping around 19% on Wednesday. The company recently entered into investment agreement with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) rose 12.6% to close at $9.76.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) rose 11.6% to close at $30.06.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) climbed 11.5% to close at $535.75 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin. MicroStrategy holds bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.
- DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) rose 10.8% to close at $38.32 after the company announced pricing of public offering of common stock.
Losers
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares dropped 24% to close at $2.76 after jumping over 32% on Wednesday The company announced its decision not to proceed with previously proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares fell 21.7% to close at $6.95 on Thursday after jumping 102% on Wednesday. Urban One said it sees Q4 revenue of $110 million to $114 million.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) fell 21.6% to close at $10.51 after the company reported pricing of $10.0 million global offering.
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) shares fell 16.7% to close at $4.40. Duos Technologies Group shares surged 23% on Wednesday amid unrest in Washington DC. The company's Virtual Security Shield unit is a provider of technologies for homeland security applications for security in critical areas and buffer zones.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) dipped 15.9% to close at $6.09. ViewRay recently priced in its 10.3 million shares common stock offering at $4.85 per share.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) fell 14.1% to close at $8.59.
- China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE: CHA) fell 12.9% to close at $25.60. The NYSE announced plans to re-commence delisting proceedings of China Telecom Corp American Depositary Shares.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 12.1% to close at $5.87 after climbing 20% on Wednesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) tumbled 11.9% to close at $18.73 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- BM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMTX) dropped 11.8% to close at $13.67.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) dipped 11.5% to close at $4.47.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 11.1% to close at $1.76 after jumping more than 35% on Wednesday.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) dipped 11.1% to close at $5.47 following report NYSE will proceed with delisting of three Chinese telecom companies.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares declined 10.6% to close at $7.11.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 10.3% to close at $1.92.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 9.9% to close at $1.19 after gaining over 16% on Wednesday. SuperCom recently named Ordan Trabelsi as President and CEO.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) dropped 9.8% to close at $4.90.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) fell 8.8% to close at $4.65. Cyclo Therapeutics recently announced "positive" efficacy data from an extension protocol with Trappsol Cyclo in patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C.
- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) shares declined 8.3% to close at $8.72.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) fell 7.5% to close at $6.38. Universal Security Instruments shares surged 28% on Wednesday amid unrest at the US Capitol. The company makes safety and security products.
