Trump Acknowledges A 'New Administration' Takes Over On Jan 20, Calls For 'Calm To Be Restored'

Outgoing President Donald Trump seemed to concede election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden publicly for the first time in a video statement, more than 24 hours after Capitol Hill’s violent protests. Trump did not congratulate Biden or use his name in the video statement.

The outgoing president acknowledges that a “new administration” would be sworn in on Jan. 20. “Serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime,” he said.

“We have just been through an intense election, and emotions are high. But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America,” said Trump. He added that Congress had certified the results, and his focus has turned to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of power.

Trump has called for “healing and reconciliation” and condemned the violence at Capital Hill. CNN reports that Trump misstated his role in activating the National Guard after he called the supporters who barged in Capitol Hill “very special.”

As per CNN, a White House adviser said, “I think that video was done only because almost all his senior staff was about to resign, and impeachment is imminent.”

Trump is facing calls for his removal from office and criminal charges, Politico reports.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) allowed the statement to be posted on Donald Trump's account on its platform a day after it imposed a temporary. Twitter said that the account would also have to remove offensive tweets and tweets with misinformation before being reinstated.

See Also: Shopify, Twitch, YouTube And Social Media: Where Bans On Donald Trump Stand

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia