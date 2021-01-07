8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was granted FDA Fast Track Designation to Zenocutuzumab for the treatment of patients with neuregulin 1 fusion cancers.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire Volterra. It also raised sales guidance and reaffirmed its commitment to $1 billion in share repurchases.
- MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it moved its core operations to Hong Kong to better reflect its customer and revenue base.
Losers
- Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. No terms were disclosed.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and cut FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
