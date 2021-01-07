Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
  • Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was granted FDA Fast Track Designation to Zenocutuzumab for the treatment of patients with neuregulin 1 fusion cancers.
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire Volterra. It also raised sales guidance and reaffirmed its commitment to $1 billion in share repurchases.
  • MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it moved its core operations to Hong Kong to better reflect its customer and revenue base.

Losers

  • Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. No terms were disclosed.
  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and cut FY21 sales guidance below estimates.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + BNGO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Aehr Test Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For January 7, 2021
50 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com