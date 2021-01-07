Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AUD/USD Forecast: Has Room To Recover Beyond Its Recent Highs In The Near-Term
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
January 07, 2021 4:44pm   Comments
Share:
AUD/USD Forecast: Has Room To Recover Beyond Its Recent Highs In The Near-Term

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7758

  • Australian trade surplus contracted to 5022 million in November, as exports fell.
  • Wall Street’s positive performance limited the AUD/USD bearish potential.
  • AUD/USD has room to recover beyond its recent highs in the near-term.

The AUD/USD pair pulled back from around 0.7800 to end Thursday in the 0.7750 price zone, pressured by the persistent greenback’s demand and mixed Australian data. The country published its November Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of 5022 million, worse than the 6200 million anticipated. Exports shrank from 4.4% in the previous month to 3%, while imports increased from 2% to 10%. Building Permits in the same month were up 2.6% MoM, slightly better than anticipated.

Gold remained depressed, while Wall Street advanced, limiting the downside for AUD/USD. The Australian macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Friday.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The latest decline seems corrective as the AUD/USD pair retains its bullish stance in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has managed to hold above a bullish 20 SMA, which keeps advancing above the longer ones. Technical indicators are slowly resuming their advances within positive levels after correcting overbought conditions. Overall, the pair has room to extend its gains beyond its recent highs in the 0.7800 area.

Support levels: 0.7725 0.7670 0.7630

Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7815 0.7850  

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AUD/USD FXStreetNews Forex Global Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com