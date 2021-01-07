Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Teladoc Health, Arcturus And Meridian Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
Why Teladoc Health, Arcturus And Meridian Are Moving Today

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Wells Fargo initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating.

Arcturus Therapeutics is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in the segment of research and development of medical applications for nucleic acid-focused technology. The product pipeline of the company includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, and LUNAR-2020.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares traded up 39.23% to $68.74. The stock has a 52-week high of $129.71 and a 52-week low of $8.51.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares are trading higher after the company issued the first-quarter sales results above analyst estimates.

Meridian Bioscience is an integrated life science company. It develops and distributes diagnostic tests and reagents, as well as biologic substances used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Meridian Bioscience shares were trading up 0.04% to $21.35. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.58 and a 52-week low of $5.51.

Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading higher after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $240 per share.

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering 24-hour, on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its platform connects members with a network of physicians and behavioral health professionals.

Teladoc shares were trading up 10.61% to $226.11. The stock has a 52-week high of $253 and a 52-week low of $84.78.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARCT + TDOC)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2021
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Silver Down 1%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com