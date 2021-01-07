Why Teladoc Health, Arcturus And Meridian Are Moving Today

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Wells Fargo initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating.

Arcturus Therapeutics is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in the segment of research and development of medical applications for nucleic acid-focused technology. The product pipeline of the company includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, and LUNAR-2020.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares traded up 39.23% to $68.74. The stock has a 52-week high of $129.71 and a 52-week low of $8.51.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares are trading higher after the company issued the first-quarter sales results above analyst estimates.

Meridian Bioscience is an integrated life science company. It develops and distributes diagnostic tests and reagents, as well as biologic substances used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Meridian Bioscience shares were trading up 0.04% to $21.35. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.58 and a 52-week low of $5.51.

Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading higher after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $240 per share.

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering 24-hour, on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its platform connects members with a network of physicians and behavioral health professionals.

Teladoc shares were trading up 10.61% to $226.11. The stock has a 52-week high of $253 and a 52-week low of $84.78.