Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 641 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 136.9% to reach its new 52-week high.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 0.0% down thereafter.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $808.69 Thursday. The stock was up 6.22% for the day.

(NYSE:TSM) shares were up 4.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $122.94. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares hit a yearly high of $160.91. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

(NYSE:BHP) shares were up 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.37. T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $135.45. Shares traded up 1.65%.

(NYSE:BBL) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.90 Thursday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day. Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) shares set a new 52-week high of $213.31 on Thursday, moving up 1.35%.

(NYSE:MS) shares were up 2.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.51. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.65%.

(NYSE:BLK) shares hit $753.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.66%. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.44. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session.

(NYSE:RIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.58%. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $197.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.75%.

(NYSE:GS) stock made a new 52-week high of $295.89 Thursday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day. Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $56.11. Shares traded up 6.51%.

(NYSE:VALE) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.68. The stock was up 2.75% for the day. Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were up 1.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $192.35.

(NYSE:DE) shares were up 3.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $300.56 for a change of up 3.14%. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares set a new yearly high of $80.08 this morning. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMAT) shares hit $94.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.19%. TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:LRCX) shares broke to $517.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.6%. CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.27 Thursday. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ADSK) shares were up 3.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $314.76 for a change of up 3.39%. PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%.

(NYSE:NSC) shares were up 2.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $249.73 for a change of up 2.29%. ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.12. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.

(NYSE:DD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.93. The stock traded up 3.5% on the session. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares were up 3.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $154.88.

(NYSE:DELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.21 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.17%. UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.59 Thursday. The stock was up 3.01% for the day.

(NYSE:SCCO) shares set a new yearly high of $71.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session. Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares hit a yearly high of $130.00. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.

(NYSE:COF) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.54 Thursday. The stock was up 3.29% for the day. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) shares set a new yearly high of $371.38 this morning. The stock was up 2.77% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NXPI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $176.50. Shares traded up 3.37%. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock set a new 52-week high of $374.07 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.35%.

(NYSE:FCX) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.65%. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $240.76. Shares traded up 2.39%.

(NYSE:DOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.77 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%. KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $276.99. Shares traded up 3.97%.

(NYSE:TEL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $129.47. Shares traded up 1.95%. Amphenol (NYSE:APH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $136.03 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.24%.

(NASDAQ:MCHP) shares set a new yearly high of $147.43 this morning. The stock was up 2.55% on the session. Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.27 Thursday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

(NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high of $127.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.9%. Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.80. The stock was up 3.52% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BILI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.21%. CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares broke to $47.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.17%.

(NYSE:JCI) shares hit a yearly high of $51.28. The stock traded up 2.67% on the session. IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $189.74 with a daily change of up 0.93%.

(NYSE:PPG) shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $151.32. Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.17. The stock traded up 2.28% on the session.

(NYSE:HPQ) shares set a new yearly high of $25.61 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session. LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) shares broke to $98.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%.

(NASDAQ:MRVL) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.14%. Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares set a new yearly high of $42.49 this morning. The stock was up 2.88% on the session.

(NYSE:DFS) shares were up 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.62. Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.61 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:IBKR) shares hit $70.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.44%. AMETEK (NYSE:AME) shares hit a yearly high of $125.81. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.

(NYSE:FRC) shares broke to $161.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.24%. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares were up 4.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.75.

(NASDAQ:ENPH) shares hit a yearly high of $222.43. The stock traded up 4.62% on the session. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $163.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.04%.

(NYSE:KEYS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $140.98. Shares traded up 2.74%. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares were up 3.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.37.

(NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $202.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.82%.

(NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $437.56. The stock traded up 4.23% on the session. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares broke to $77.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.02%.

(NYSE:ANET) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $295.39. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $411.96. Shares traded up 3.63%.

(NASDAQ:TER) shares were up 5.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.21. Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $163.97. Shares traded up 0.53%.

(NYSE:LH) shares were up 1.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $220.27 for a change of up 1.02%. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares were down 0.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.43 for a change of down 0.91%.

(NYSE:PKX) shares set a new yearly high of $66.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares set a new 52-week high of $218.50 on Thursday, moving up 3.23%.

(NASDAQ:HOLX) shares hit a yearly high of $80.52. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session. Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $179.17 on Thursday, moving up 2.61%.

(NYSE:ALB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $187.25 with a daily change of up 4.65%. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares were up 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.81.

(NYSE:MLM) shares were up 1.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $309.87. United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares set a new yearly high of $267.59 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PLUG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 28.06%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares were up 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.62.

(NYSE:DOV) shares broke to $129.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%. CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares broke to $13.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ:RUN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $93.88. Shares traded up 8.96%. Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares were up 0.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $158.36 for a change of up 0.46%.

(NYSE:PKI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.2%. Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.08%.

(NYSE:BURL) shares were down 1.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $271.75. Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares hit $103.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.15%.

(NYSE:SKM) shares were up 6.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.29 for a change of up 6.58%. Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.71 on Thursday, moving up 0.44%.

(NYSE:RF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.93 with a daily change of up 3.04%. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $57.75 with a daily change of down 1.72%.

(NYSE:STE) shares set a new yearly high of $198.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.

(NYSE:AVTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.25 with a daily change of up 3.12%. AES (NYSE:AES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.30. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CZR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.00. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session. Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $263.86. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.

(NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to $256.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.75%. FMC (NYSE:FMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $123.60. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.

(NASDAQ:JBHT) shares were up 1.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $150.79. IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares set a new yearly high of $208.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.76% on the session.

(NYSE:SQM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.12%. Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.41%.

(NASDAQ:MASI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $279.96. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session. Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares set a new yearly high of $86.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.

(NYSE:EMN) shares broke to $109.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares set a new yearly high of $35.35 this morning. The stock was up 3.6% on the session.

(NYSE:MOH) shares were up 3.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $243.60. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $123.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.71%.

(NYSE:ASX) shares set a new yearly high of $6.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session. Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.16 on Thursday, moving up 0.84%.

(NYSE:RJF) shares were up 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $102.94. Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) shares broke to $145.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.

(NYSE:DVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $122.83 with a daily change of up 1.53%. Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares set a new yearly high of $163.04 this morning. The stock was up 2.82% on the session.

(NYSE:CCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $101.20 with a daily change of up 0.14%. Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares broke to $256.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%.

(NASDAQ:NUAN) shares hit a yearly high of $46.48. The stock traded up 3.98% on the session. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $339.08 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.99%.

(NASDAQ:CRSP) shares were up 11.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $190.50 for a change of up 11.53%. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares set a new 52-week high of $262.13 on Thursday, moving up 2.51%.

(NYSE:LB) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.08%. Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) stock hit a yearly high price of $121.66. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.

(NYSE:GGG) shares hit a yearly high of $74.32. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session. Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares broke to $225.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.83%.

(NASDAQ:BSY) shares hit $45.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.64%. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $231.23. The stock traded up 2.87% on the session.

(NYSE:WRK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.93. The stock traded down 0.86% on the session. Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.46 Thursday. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.

(NYSE:XPO) stock made a new 52-week high of $128.57 Thursday. The stock was up 3.24% for the day. Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.

(NASDAQ:CGC) shares hit a yearly high of $32.30. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session. F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $180.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.01%.

(NYSE:GWRE) shares broke to $131.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.85%. Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares hit $101.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.83%.

(NYSE:DAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.59%. Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.40. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.

(NYSE:MOS) shares broke to $27.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.02%. Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $185.72.

(NYSE:MHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $145.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.89%. Lear (NYSE:LEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $169.26. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MORN) stock made a new 52-week high of $236.25 Thursday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) shares set a new yearly high of $117.69 this morning. The stock was up 15.77% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AMED) shares hit $302.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.71%. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $97.72 with a daily change of up 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:NWL) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.90. The stock was up 0.97% for the day. Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares set a new yearly high of $35.33 this morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.

(NYSE:SID) shares hit a yearly high of $7.06. The stock traded up 3.24% on the session. Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares broke to $19.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.37%.

(NYSE:IPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.23 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.82%. GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.83 for a change of up 0.4%.

(NYSE:VEDL) shares hit $10.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.73%. Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $472.61 with a daily change of up 0.3%.

(NYSE:GGB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.46. Shares traded up 2.37%. Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares hit a yearly high of $169.49. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares hit $166.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.65%. AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $139.78 on Thursday, moving up 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were up 2.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.73 for a change of up 2.54%. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares were up 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $163.43.

(NYSE:DECK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $316.58. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session. LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.86 Thursday. The stock was up 2.64% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 2.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.80 for a change of up 2.48%. Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.83. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

(NYSE:CHE) shares were up 0.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $548.49 for a change of up 0.83%. Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.56%.

(NYSE:EHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.47%. II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.22%.

(NYSE:OC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $79.39. Shares traded up 2.13%. AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $114.13 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.55%.

(NYSE:CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $134.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.34%.

(NYSE:LAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $320.71. The stock was up 1.56% for the day. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares broke to $41.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.38%.

(NYSE:ACM) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.73. The stock was up 1.0% for the day. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $214.17. Shares traded up 2.61%.

(NYSE:EV) shares were up 1.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.62. PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $129.25 for a change of up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ:EWBC) shares were up 2.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.20 for a change of up 2.51%. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares set a new 52-week high of $143.99 on Thursday, moving up 19.59%.

(NYSE:ARW) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) stock hit a yearly high price of $104.23. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BLDP) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.03 on Thursday, moving up 12.92%. Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.34 on Thursday, moving up 1.31%.

(NYSE:CWEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.22. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $170.26 with a daily change of up 2.16%.

(NASDAQ:LECO) stock set a new 52-week high of $122.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares hit a yearly high of $165.19. The stock traded up 1.75% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TTEK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $133.67 with a daily change of up 1.68%. ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares hit $5.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.56%.

(NYSE:ITT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.01. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session. Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE:TMX) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.45.

(NASDAQ:MANH) shares set a new 52-week high of $109.59 on Thursday, moving up 2.22%. Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares hit $68.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.14%.

(NYSE:CPRI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.61. Shares traded up 4.95%. OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.

(NYSE:WMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.50 Thursday. The stock was up 4.79% for the day. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares were up 2.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.22.

(NYSE:BC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.69. The stock traded up 2.72% on the session. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.06%.

(NYSE:GMED) shares broke to $68.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.88%. Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares were up 2.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $268.57.

(NYSE:LPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.12 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%. Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.40 Thursday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.

(NYSE:ORA) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.36. The stock was up 9.64% for the day. Timken (NYSE:TKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.62. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.

(NYSE:HAE) shares hit $127.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%. Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares hit $51.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.19%.

(NASDAQ:FCNCA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $644.98. Shares traded up 1.05%. Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.

(NYSE:MSA) shares hit a yearly high of $157.40. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session. Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) shares set a new yearly high of $110.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HALO) shares hit a yearly high of $45.30. The stock traded up 2.54% on the session. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares broke to $32.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.33%.

(NYSE:MTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.80. The stock traded up 1.84% on the session. Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $147.82.

(NYSE:NEP) shares were up 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.42. WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.69 Thursday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.

(NYSE:VNT) shares hit $35.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.44%. Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares were up 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.87 for a change of up 0.56%.

(NASDAQ:IRDM) shares were up 2.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.91. First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.54. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

(NYSE:BE) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.87%. Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.15. Shares traded up 5.11%.

(NYSE:TNET) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.98. The stock was up 2.02% for the day. EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) shares hit a yearly high of $101.33. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LSTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $144.44 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%. Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.00 with a daily change of down 1.42%.

(NYSE:RBC) shares hit a yearly high of $135.85. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.86. The stock traded up 5.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CRUS) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.14 Thursday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day. Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares set a new yearly high of $47.69 this morning. The stock was up 4.4% on the session.

(NYSE:ASH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $87.46 with a daily change of up 1.86%. LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares were up 4.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.22.

(NYSE:RXN) shares hit a yearly high of $43.35. The stock traded up 4.06% on the session. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) shares were up 5.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.68.

(NYSE:HASI) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.42. The stock was up 1.22% for the day. Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were down 1.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.63.

(NASDAQ:SAGE) shares were up 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.14. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $63.51 with a daily change of up 2.64%.

(NASDAQ:GTLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $140.80 on Thursday, moving up 4.73%. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.21 Thursday. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AY) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%. Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares broke to $118.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.39%.

(NYSE:EVR) shares were up 3.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.62. Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $276.74 Thursday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.

(NYSE:GPK) shares were up 1.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.03 for a change of up 1.32%. NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.30 with a daily change of down 1.06%.

(NASDAQ:SMTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.23 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.75%. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $106.97. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.

(NYSE:CFX) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.02 for a change of up 1.0%. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares were up 19.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.49.

(NASDAQ:ROLL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $189.42. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares broke to $559.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.07%.

(NYSE:LAZ) shares were up 1.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.41. Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $112.99. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.

(NYSE:AA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.26%. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.34 Thursday. The stock was up 9.05% for the day.

(NYSE:ESI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.26. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.12. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ACHC) shares hit $53.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%. Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares were up 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.02.

(NYSE:X) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.42 on Thursday, moving down 2.63%. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.60 Thursday. The stock was up 1.57% for the day.

(NYSE:FL) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.39 on Thursday, moving up 0.24%. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ:CROX) shares broke to $70.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.97%. Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $84.62 with a daily change of up 0.97%.

(NASDAQ:SGMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.21 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.65%. Altair Eng (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.85.

(NASDAQ:VRNT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $68.32. Shares traded up 1.75%. Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.11 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%.

(NASDAQ:LPRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.70. The stock traded down 1.35% on the session. Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.30 with a daily change of up 0.49%.

(NYSE:WCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.29%. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares hit a yearly high of $128.86. The stock traded up 1.7% on the session.

(NYSE:DAVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.71%. Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares hit $108.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.44%.

(NASDAQ:AEIS) shares were up 5.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.37. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.90 Thursday. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VICR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.07. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.9%.

(NASDAQ:AIMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.34%. Avient (NYSE:AVNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.38 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.3%.

(NYSE:CNNE) shares broke to $45.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.06%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares were down 2.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.47 for a change of down 2.22%.

(NASDAQ:BCPC) shares set a new yearly high of $130.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session. Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares were up 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.30 for a change of up 2.04%.

(NASDAQ:SWAV) stock made a new 52-week high of $122.36 Thursday. The stock was up 3.98% for the day. Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $193.17 Thursday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AMKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.91 Thursday. The stock was up 5.12% for the day. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $61.19 with a daily change of up 7.45%.

(NASDAQ:HAIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.78 Thursday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $117.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:MTSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.55. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares hit a yearly high of $92.09. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ARVN) shares set a new yearly high of $88.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session. Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $44.96 with a daily change of up 2.24%.

(NASDAQ:VC) shares set a new 52-week high of $136.81 on Thursday, moving up 0.85%. Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares hit $18.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.74%.

(NASDAQ:MTLS) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.46 Thursday. The stock was up 16.13% for the day. I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares set a new yearly high of $53.23 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% on the session.

(NYSE:AEO) shares broke to $22.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%. Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares set a new 52-week high of $106.88 on Thursday, moving up 2.13%.

(NASDAQ:UMBF) shares were up 1.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.84 for a change of up 1.56%. BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.72 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.82%.

(NASDAQ:AAON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $70.01 with a daily change of up 1.29%. Ryder System (NYSE:R) shares were up 2.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.30 for a change of up 2.85%.

(NASDAQ:CHX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.50. Shares traded up 2.07%. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $103.19 with a daily change of up 1.67%.

(NASDAQ:AVIR) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.82 on Thursday, moving down 0.9%. LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.61%.

(NYSE:TRTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.73 on Thursday, moving up 1.37%. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.3%.

(NYSE:ADNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.05 with a daily change of up 1.17%. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.95. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ:REGI) shares hit $93.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.83%. Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $82.58. Shares traded down 0.18%.

(NYSE:GKOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.01%. Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) shares broke to $41.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.

(NASDAQ:TCBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.95%. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares hit $59.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.18%.

(NYSE:REZI) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%. Rogers (NYSE:ROG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $176.22 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.77%.

(NYSE:HI) shares hit a yearly high of $43.48. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session. CNO Finl Gr (NYSE:CNO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.62 with a daily change of up 0.32%.

(NASDAQ:PPBI) shares set a new yearly high of $34.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session. Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.66 Thursday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.

(NYSE:AIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.71%. Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares hit a yearly high of $22.50. The stock traded up 3.33% on the session.

(NYSE:LTHM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.55. Shares traded up 4.75%. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares hit a yearly high of $17.00. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CRON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $192.43 on Thursday, moving up 1.59%.

(NYSE:ABG) shares hit a yearly high of $161.14. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session. Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $94.92. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.

(NYSE:FN) shares broke to $82.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.02%. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.32. The stock traded up 6.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BECN) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.21 on Thursday, moving up 2.2%. Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.12. Shares traded up 1.97%.

(NYSE:NUS) shares broke to $59.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.88%. Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.19 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.13%.

(NYSE:FUL) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.68 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%. Stepan (NYSE:SCL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $131.00. Shares traded up 2.17%.

(NYSE:BMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.6%. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.56. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PCRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.08 Thursday. The stock was up 6.59% for the day. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.62 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.16%.

(NYSE:MC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.13%. ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares broke to $109.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%.

(NYSE:WD) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.84. The stock was down 2.38% for the day. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.44 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.

(NYSE:AMRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.24. The stock was up 5.42% for the day. Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares hit $24.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.89%.

(NYSE:CBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.10. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.98. The stock traded up 2.62% on the session.

(NYSE:DY) shares set a new yearly high of $87.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session. Matson (NYSE:MATX) shares were up 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.03.

(NASDAQ:XNCR) shares hit $48.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.31%. United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.52 with a daily change of up 0.91%.

(NYSE:TEX) shares were up 0.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.80. Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $146.32.

(NYSE:SPXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.22 on Thursday, moving up 1.84%. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.36 on Thursday, moving up 1.89%.

(NYSE:ONTO) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.92 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.07%. Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.6%.

(NYSE:MED) shares hit a yearly high of $226.77. The stock traded down 1.34% on the session. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.11. The stock was up 4.08% for the day.

(NYSE:KFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day. Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $111.46 with a daily change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:ELY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.4%. Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.43%.

(NYSE:AX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $41.89 with a daily change of up 2.86%. 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.31 Thursday. The stock was up 76.25% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MDRX) shares hit a yearly high of $15.88. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session. Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares hit $34.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.01%.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.83 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.2%. Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares were up 4.28% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.10 for a change of up 4.28%.

(NYSE:RVLV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.84%. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.

(NASDAQ:XPER) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $21.87. Shares traded up 1.25%. Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $70.12. Shares traded up 1.91%.

(NASDAQ:PRPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.32. The stock traded up 4.86% on the session. Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.79 Thursday. The stock was up 3.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HYFM) stock hit a yearly high price of $76.92. The stock was up 12.19% for the day. Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.12. Shares traded up 1.69%.

(NYSE:ATKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.10. Shares traded down 0.97%. Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%.

(NASDAQ:AMRS) shares were up 3.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.83. Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.

(NYSE:TROX) shares hit $15.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.44%. Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $35.62. Shares traded up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:RMBS) shares were up 2.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.88. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.78. The stock was up 2.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CLNE) shares broke to $10.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.0%. MAG Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (AMEX:MAG) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.00 on Thursday, moving down 1.86%.

(NASDAQ:RNST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.53%. Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.

(NYSE:TSE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.10 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.91%. Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.24.

(NYSE:MWA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.21. Shares traded up 0.38%. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.71 on Thursday, moving up 3.88%.

(NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.30. The stock traded down 1.67% on the session. Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit $52.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.01%.

(NASDAQ:SITM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.86. The stock traded up 10.64% on the session. ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.20 on Thursday, moving up 9.18%.

(NYSE:LZB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $43.03. Shares traded up 1.3%. CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares hit a yearly high of $110.80. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ADUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $122.64. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session. Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.80 Thursday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.

(NYSE:LAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.89%. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.34. The stock traded up 2.63% on the session.

(NYSE:IPOF) shares were up 8.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.87. Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares were up 1.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.49 for a change of up 1.42%.

(NASDAQ:HLIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.34. The stock was up 1.31% for the day. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.27. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TTGT) shares hit $66.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.57%. NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.41 Thursday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PNTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.53 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.87%. Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.27. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.

(NYSE:SIG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.87%. Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) shares were up 5.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.31 for a change of up 5.9%.

(NASDAQ:COHU) shares hit a yearly high of $43.43. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session. Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOE) shares were up 46.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.62.

(NASDAQ:FLGT) shares hit $73.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.84%. Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares were up 3.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.92.

(NASDAQ:ROAD) shares set a new yearly high of $33.86 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session. Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.81%.

(NASDAQ:PRTC) shares were up 6.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.95. Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares set a new yearly high of $42.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.

(NYSE:SA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.86 with a daily change of down 0.53%. EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) shares hit a yearly high of $81.22. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

(NYSE:AR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.14%. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $80.81. Shares traded up 6.76%.

(NYSE:TY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.90 with a daily change of up 1.16%. Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) shares were up 4.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.42 for a change of up 4.51%.

(NYSE:GVA) shares were up 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.59. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.98.

(NASDAQ:VCEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.33 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 7.91%. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.00. The stock was up 2.92% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LKFN) shares broke to $59.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.31%. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares set a new yearly high of $31.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RYTM) shares were up 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.18. Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.84 Thursday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SSYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 29.47%. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.63%.

(NASDAQ:MLAB) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $295.00 for a change of up 0.23%. Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.68%.

(NYSE:EVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.80 with a daily change of up 2.67%. Guess (NYSE:GES) shares were down 0.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.66.

(NASDAQ:TBK) shares were up 1.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.90 for a change of up 1.48%. XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares broke to $56.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.88%.

(NASDAQ:TRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.31 Thursday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. Systemax (NYSE:SYX) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.41 Thursday. The stock was up 2.23% for the day.

(NYSE:CNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.31 with a daily change of up 4.86%. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.86. Shares traded up 0.02%.

(NASDAQ:FARO) shares were up 4.98% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.54 for a change of up 4.98%. Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE:SWM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $44.29 with a daily change of down 1.07%.

(NASDAQ:QADA) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.75. The stock was up 0.86% for the day. NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.47.

(NASDAQ:CASH) shares hit $41.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.74%. Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.35. Shares traded up 23.0%.

(NYSE:PGTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.58. The stock was up 2.26% for the day. Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.7%.

(NYSE:FOE) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.94. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares were up 10.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.90 for a change of up 10.89%.

(NASDAQ:EBIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.56 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.55%. NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.97 Thursday. The stock was up 11.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ARCB) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.16 on Thursday, moving up 3.03%. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares were up 10.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.46 for a change of up 10.97%.

(NYSE:CTS) shares broke to $37.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.65%. Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $118.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.

(NYSE:PACK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.54 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.28%.

(AMEX:NXE) shares were up 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.09. SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares were up 4.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.88 for a change of up 4.6%.

(NASDAQ:CEVA) shares set a new yearly high of $50.86 this morning. The stock was up 4.61% on the session. Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $64.38. Shares traded up 5.95%.

(NYSE:TGH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.25. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session. Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.18. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MYRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $64.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.12%. Kraton (NYSE:KRA) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.38 Thursday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SHYF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.34%. Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.31%.

(NASDAQ:IESC) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.09. Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares broke to $23.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.

(NASDAQ:QADB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.99. Shares traded up 2.86%. Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.93 with a daily change of up 1.09%.

(NYSE:MEG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.52%. Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:GLDD) shares were up 3.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.84 for a change of up 3.13%. First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares were up 2.8% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.11 for a change of up 2.8%.

(NASDAQ:PFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.01 Thursday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. Northern Genesis (NYSE:NGA) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.40 Thursday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CLSK) shares hit a yearly high of $42.00. The stock traded up 10.94% on the session. Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.77%.

(NYSE:WOW) shares were down 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.04. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. New Common Stock (AMEX:CLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.12 on Thursday, moving up 1.55%.

(NYSE:TPB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.15%. Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares broke to $8.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 17.44%.

(NASDAQ:MBIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.43 Thursday. The stock was up 2.89% for the day. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.37 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.96%.

(NYSE:GOF) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.79. The stock was up 0.84% for the day. Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.19. The stock was up 9.61% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OAS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $42.84. Shares traded up 0.74%. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.01. The stock traded up 3.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:USCR) shares hit a yearly high of $51.54. The stock traded up 8.62% on the session. American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares set a new yearly high of $31.16 this morning. The stock was up 12.92% on the session.

(NYSE:NX) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.14. The stock was up 3.04% for the day. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.22. The stock traded up 4.97% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HMST) shares hit $38.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%. Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.

(NASDAQ:AMEH) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.72 Thursday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day. Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.44 with a daily change of up 2.97%.

(NASDAQ:DMTK) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.65. The stock was up 11.16% for the day. Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.45. Shares traded up 1.44%.

(NASDAQ:ANGO) shares were up 13.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.52 for a change of up 13.4%. Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.79. Shares traded up 6.28%.

(NYSE:MOD) shares hit $13.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.3%. Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.27. The stock was up 13.98% for the day.

(NYSE:RYI) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.52 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.31%. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $26.50 with a daily change of up 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:STRL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.24 with a daily change of up 7.21%. Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares were up 8.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.07.

(NYSE:ASIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.04%. Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.85 on Thursday, moving up 6.16%.

(NASDAQ:FMBH) shares were up 1.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.81. Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.34 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.

(NASDAQ:SWIR) shares were up 9.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.72. Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares broke to $13.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.

(NYSE:RFP) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.17 Thursday. The stock was up 2.0% for the day. Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.35. The stock traded down 1.74% on the session.

(NYSE:AVK) shares broke to $16.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%. Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.46. Shares traded up 6.32%.

(NASDAQ:ATOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.74 with a daily change of up 16.85%. Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) shares set a new yearly high of $22.01 this morning. The stock was up 26.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OPRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.45 on Thursday, moving up 5.89%. Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were down 3.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.94 for a change of down 3.57%.

(NYSE:DAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.11 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.2%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.44 Thursday. The stock was up 2.52% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FTHM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $41.22 with a daily change of down 2.12%. Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.75 on Thursday, moving up 6.43%.

(AMEX:DNN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.6%. Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares hit $55.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:IEA) shares were up 21.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.86 for a change of up 21.46%. INSU Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.57 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.75%.

(NYSE:FUSE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.09 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.24%. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.30. Shares traded up 1.64%.

(NYSE:SRLP) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.76%. Juniper Industrial Hldgs (NYSE:JIH) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.60 Thursday. The stock was up 5.51% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TITN) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.67%. ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.96 Thursday. The stock was up 7.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FSRV) shares broke to $15.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.16%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:CRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.65. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.

(NYSE:RMT) shares were up 1.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.61. BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE:BUI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.07%.

(NASDAQ:ARAY) shares were up 1.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.09. Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.38. The stock traded up 5.3% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EPIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.89%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:AEF) shares set a new yearly high of $8.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.

(NYSE:NEV) shares hit $17.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%. Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.67. The stock traded up 3.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NISN) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.90 Thursday. The stock was down 4.38% for the day. Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.94%.

(AMEX:TGB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.46 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%. Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.31%.

(NYSE:TWI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.93%. Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) shares were up 6.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.75.

(AMEX:GLO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.53 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%. Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) shares set a new yearly high of $33.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.02% on the session.

(NYSE:BXC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.52%. Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $45.40 with a daily change of up 4.16%.

(NASDAQ:VTGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.92%. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.45. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CVGI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.84. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.86 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.09%.

(NASDAQ:ITI) shares were up 15.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.00 for a change of up 15.67%. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares set a new yearly high of $12.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PWFL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.90. Shares traded up 3.1%. Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) shares broke to $9.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.

(NASDAQ:SIFY) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.50. The stock was up 3.52% for the day. Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.78. The stock traded up 15.34% on the session.

(NYSE:LGI) shares set a new yearly high of $18.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares were up 11.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.02.

(NYSE:GSL) shares were up 3.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.04 for a change of up 3.71%. Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) shares were up 11.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.88 for a change of up 11.67%.

(NASDAQ:GNLN) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.31%. Software Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.25. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.

(NYSE:GRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.15. The stock was up 1.47% for the day. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.95 Thursday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.

(NYSE:KF) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.55. The stock was up 1.38% for the day. Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.4%.

(AMEX:GLQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.21 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%. Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.00. The stock traded up 136.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IVAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.95. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares were up 15.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.53 for a change of up 15.07%.

(NASDAQ:LAZY) shares set a new yearly high of $19.25 this morning. The stock was up 7.41% on the session. First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) shares broke to $22.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.76%.

(NASDAQ:EDAP) shares hit $5.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%. Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares were up 13.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.60.

(NASDAQ:INOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 11.22%. The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.82. Shares traded up 15.92%.

(NASDAQ:PRPH) shares were up 9.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.03. Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.25. The stock traded up 6.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CPST) shares hit a yearly high of $15.28. The stock traded up 14.37% on the session. Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.16. The stock was up 9.84% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.90. The stock traded up 2.3% on the session. Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.13. The stock was up 8.26% for the day.

(NYSE:GGZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.52 on Thursday, moving up 2.25%. Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.31. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ENG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.90 with a daily change of up 42.66%. Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.44 on Thursday, moving up 17.97%.

(NYSE:SOS) shares hit $4.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 69.19%. Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.46%.

(NASDAQ:GROW) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.52%. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.54. The stock traded up 11.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NAII) shares broke to $13.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.71%. Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares hit a yearly high of $3.98. The stock traded up 7.0% on the session.

(NYSE:EEA) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.86 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%. Power REIT (MD) Common Stock (AMEX:PW) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.95 Thursday. The stock was up 2.69% for the day.

(NYSE:ARC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.71%. Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 27.15%.

(AMEX:UFAB) shares hit $6.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%. voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.95 Thursday. The stock was up 26.85% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ZKIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.75 Thursday. The stock was up 9.63% for the day. SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares were up 10.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.94.

(NYSE:IRL) shares were up 2.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.10. Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares were up 2.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.97.

(NASDAQ:SNSS) shares hit a yearly high of $2.54. The stock traded up 5.4% on the session. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares were up 16.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.27.

(NASDAQ:CYAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.54 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.35%. Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.44%.

(AMEX:RCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.05. The stock was up 9.83% for the day. Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.15 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.96%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.