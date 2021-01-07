Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 641 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Highlights:
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 136.9% to reach its new 52-week high.
- **Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 0.0% down thereafter.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $808.69 Thursday. The stock was up 6.22% for the day.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares were up 4.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $122.94.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares hit a yearly high of $160.91. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
- BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares were up 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.37.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $135.45. Shares traded up 1.65%.
- BHP Gr (NYSE:BBL) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.90 Thursday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
- Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) shares set a new 52-week high of $213.31 on Thursday, moving up 1.35%.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares were up 2.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.51.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.65%.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares hit $753.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.66%.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.44. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session.
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.58%.
- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $197.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.75%.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) stock made a new 52-week high of $295.89 Thursday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $56.11. Shares traded up 6.51%.
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.68. The stock was up 2.75% for the day.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were up 1.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $192.35.
- Deere (NYSE:DE) shares were up 3.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $300.56 for a change of up 3.14%.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares set a new yearly high of $80.08 this morning. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares hit $94.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.19%.
- TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.65%.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares broke to $517.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.6%.
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.27 Thursday. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares were up 3.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $314.76 for a change of up 3.39%.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%.
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares were up 2.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $249.73 for a change of up 2.29%.
- ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.12. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
- DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.93. The stock traded up 3.5% on the session.
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares were up 3.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $154.88.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.21 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.17%.
- UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.59 Thursday. The stock was up 3.01% for the day.
- Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) shares set a new yearly high of $71.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares hit a yearly high of $130.00. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.54 Thursday. The stock was up 3.29% for the day.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) shares set a new yearly high of $371.38 this morning. The stock was up 2.77% on the session.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $176.50. Shares traded up 3.37%.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock set a new 52-week high of $374.07 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.35%.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.78 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.65%.
- Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $240.76. Shares traded up 2.39%.
- Dow (NYSE:DOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.77 on Thursday, moving up 0.53%.
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $276.99. Shares traded up 3.97%.
- TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $129.47. Shares traded up 1.95%.
- Amphenol (NYSE:APH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $136.03 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.24%.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares set a new yearly high of $147.43 this morning. The stock was up 2.55% on the session.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.27 Thursday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high of $127.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.9%.
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.80. The stock was up 3.52% for the day.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.21%.
- CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares broke to $47.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.17%.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares hit a yearly high of $51.28. The stock traded up 2.67% on the session.
- IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $189.74 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
- PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $151.32.
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.17. The stock traded up 2.28% on the session.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares set a new yearly high of $25.61 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session.
- LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) shares broke to $98.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.14%.
- Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares set a new yearly high of $42.49 this morning. The stock was up 2.88% on the session.
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares were up 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.62.
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.61 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) shares hit $70.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.44%.
- AMETEK (NYSE:AME) shares hit a yearly high of $125.81. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares broke to $161.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.24%.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares were up 4.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.75.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares hit a yearly high of $222.43. The stock traded up 4.62% on the session.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $163.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.04%.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $140.98. Shares traded up 2.74%.
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares were up 3.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.37.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $202.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.75%.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.82%.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $437.56. The stock traded up 4.23% on the session.
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares broke to $77.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.02%.
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $295.39.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $411.96. Shares traded up 3.63%.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares were up 5.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.21.
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $163.97. Shares traded up 0.53%.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares were up 1.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $220.27 for a change of up 1.02%.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares were down 0.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.43 for a change of down 0.91%.
- POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares set a new yearly high of $66.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares set a new 52-week high of $218.50 on Thursday, moving up 3.23%.
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares hit a yearly high of $80.52. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $179.17 on Thursday, moving up 2.61%.
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $187.25 with a daily change of up 4.65%.
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares were up 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.81.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) shares were up 1.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $309.87.
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares set a new yearly high of $267.59 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 28.06%.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares were up 2.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.62.
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares broke to $129.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares broke to $13.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $93.88. Shares traded up 8.96%.
- Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares were up 0.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $158.36 for a change of up 0.46%.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.2%.
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.08%.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) shares were down 1.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $271.75.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares hit $103.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.15%.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares were up 6.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.29 for a change of up 6.58%.
- Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.71 on Thursday, moving up 0.44%.
- Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.93 with a daily change of up 3.04%.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $57.75 with a daily change of down 1.72%.
- Steris (NYSE:STE) shares set a new yearly high of $198.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.25 with a daily change of up 3.12%.
- AES (NYSE:AES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.30. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.00. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $263.86. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to $256.17 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.75%.
- FMC (NYSE:FMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $123.60. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares were up 1.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $150.79.
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares set a new yearly high of $208.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.76% on the session.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.12%.
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.41%.
- Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $279.96. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.
- Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares set a new yearly high of $86.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares broke to $109.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares set a new yearly high of $35.35 this morning. The stock was up 3.6% on the session.
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) shares were up 3.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $243.60.
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $123.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.71%.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares set a new yearly high of $6.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.16 on Thursday, moving up 0.84%.
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares were up 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $102.94.
- Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) shares broke to $145.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
- DaVita (NYSE:DVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $122.83 with a daily change of up 1.53%.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares set a new yearly high of $163.04 this morning. The stock was up 2.82% on the session.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $101.20 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
- Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares broke to $256.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares hit a yearly high of $46.48. The stock traded up 3.98% on the session.
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $339.08 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.99%.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares were up 11.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $190.50 for a change of up 11.53%.
- Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares set a new 52-week high of $262.13 on Thursday, moving up 2.51%.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.08%.
- Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) stock hit a yearly high price of $121.66. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
- Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares hit a yearly high of $74.32. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares broke to $225.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.83%.
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares hit $45.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.64%.
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $231.23. The stock traded up 2.87% on the session.
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.93. The stock traded down 0.86% on the session.
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.46 Thursday. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock made a new 52-week high of $128.57 Thursday. The stock was up 3.24% for the day.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares hit a yearly high of $32.30. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $180.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.01%.
- Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) shares broke to $131.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.85%.
- Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares hit $101.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.83%.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.59%.
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.40. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) shares broke to $27.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.02%.
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $185.72.
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $145.16 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.89%.
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) stock hit a yearly high price of $169.26. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) stock made a new 52-week high of $236.25 Thursday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) shares set a new yearly high of $117.69 this morning. The stock was up 15.77% on the session.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) shares hit $302.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.71%.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $97.72 with a daily change of up 1.7%.
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.90. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares set a new yearly high of $35.33 this morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.
- Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) shares hit a yearly high of $7.06. The stock traded up 3.24% on the session.
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares broke to $19.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.37%.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.23 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.82%.
- GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.83 for a change of up 0.4%.
- Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares hit $10.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.73%.
- Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $472.61 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
- Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.46. Shares traded up 2.37%.
- Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares hit a yearly high of $169.49. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares hit $166.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.65%.
- AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $139.78 on Thursday, moving up 1.15%.
- Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were up 2.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.73 for a change of up 2.54%.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares were up 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $163.43.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $316.58. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
- LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.86 Thursday. The stock was up 2.64% for the day.
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares were up 2.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.80 for a change of up 2.48%.
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.83. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
- Chemed (NYSE:CHE) shares were up 0.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $548.49 for a change of up 0.83%.
- Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.56%.
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.47%.
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.22%.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $79.39. Shares traded up 2.13%.
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $114.13 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.55%.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.41%.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $134.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.34%.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $320.71. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares broke to $41.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.38%.
- AECOM (NYSE:ACM) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.73. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $214.17. Shares traded up 2.61%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) shares were up 1.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.62.
- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $129.25 for a change of up 1.0%.
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares were up 2.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.20 for a change of up 2.51%.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares set a new 52-week high of $143.99 on Thursday, moving up 19.59%.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%.
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) stock hit a yearly high price of $104.23. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.03 on Thursday, moving up 12.92%.
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.34 on Thursday, moving up 1.31%.
- Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.22. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $170.26 with a daily change of up 2.16%.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) stock set a new 52-week high of $122.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares hit a yearly high of $165.19. The stock traded up 1.75% on the session.
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $133.67 with a daily change of up 1.68%.
- ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares hit $5.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.56%.
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.01. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
- Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE:TMX) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.45.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares set a new 52-week high of $109.59 on Thursday, moving up 2.22%.
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares hit $68.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.14%.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.61. Shares traded up 4.95%.
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.50 Thursday. The stock was up 4.79% for the day.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares were up 2.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.22.
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.69. The stock traded up 2.72% on the session.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.06%.
- Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares broke to $68.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.88%.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares were up 2.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $268.57.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.12 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.40 Thursday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.36. The stock was up 9.64% for the day.
- Timken (NYSE:TKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.62. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
- Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) shares hit $127.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares hit $51.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.19%.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $644.98. Shares traded up 1.05%.
- Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.
- MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) shares hit a yearly high of $157.40. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
- Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) shares set a new yearly high of $110.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) shares hit a yearly high of $45.30. The stock traded up 2.54% on the session.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares broke to $32.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.33%.
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.80. The stock traded up 1.84% on the session.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $147.82.
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) shares were up 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.42.
- WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.69 Thursday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.
- Vontier (NYSE:VNT) shares hit $35.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.44%.
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares were up 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.87 for a change of up 0.56%.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares were up 2.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.91.
- First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.54. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.74 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.87%.
- Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.15. Shares traded up 5.11%.
- Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.98. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
- EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) shares hit a yearly high of $101.33. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.
- Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $144.44 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.00 with a daily change of down 1.42%.
- Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) shares hit a yearly high of $135.85. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.86. The stock traded up 5.92% on the session.
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.14 Thursday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares set a new yearly high of $47.69 this morning. The stock was up 4.4% on the session.
- Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $87.46 with a daily change of up 1.86%.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares were up 4.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.22.
- Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) shares hit a yearly high of $43.35. The stock traded up 4.06% on the session.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) shares were up 5.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.68.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.42. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were down 1.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.63.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares were up 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.14.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $63.51 with a daily change of up 2.64%.
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $140.80 on Thursday, moving up 4.73%.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.21 Thursday. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.
- Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%.
- Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares broke to $118.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.39%.
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) shares were up 3.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.62.
- Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $276.74 Thursday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares were up 1.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.03 for a change of up 1.32%.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.30 with a daily change of down 1.06%.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.23 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.75%.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $106.97. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
- Colfax (NYSE:CFX) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.02 for a change of up 1.0%.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares were up 19.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.49.
- RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $189.42. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares broke to $559.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.07%.
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) shares were up 1.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.41.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $112.99. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.26%.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.34 Thursday. The stock was up 9.05% for the day.
- Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.26. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.12. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares hit $53.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) shares were up 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.02.
- United States Steel (NYSE:X) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.42 on Thursday, moving down 2.63%.
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.60 Thursday. The stock was up 1.57% for the day.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.39 on Thursday, moving up 0.24%.
- Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares broke to $70.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.97%.
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $84.62 with a daily change of up 0.97%.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.21 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.65%.
- Altair Eng (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.85.
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $68.32. Shares traded up 1.75%.
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.11 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%.
- Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.70. The stock traded down 1.35% on the session.
- Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.30 with a daily change of up 0.49%.
- WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.29%.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares hit a yearly high of $128.86. The stock traded up 1.7% on the session.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.71%.
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares hit $108.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.44%.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) shares were up 5.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.37.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.90 Thursday. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.07. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.9%.
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.34%.
- Avient (NYSE:AVNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.38 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.3%.
- Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) shares broke to $45.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.06%.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares were down 2.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.47 for a change of down 2.22%.
- Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares set a new yearly high of $130.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
- Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares were up 2.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.30 for a change of up 2.04%.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock made a new 52-week high of $122.36 Thursday. The stock was up 3.98% for the day.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $193.17 Thursday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.91 Thursday. The stock was up 5.12% for the day.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $61.19 with a daily change of up 7.45%.
- Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.78 Thursday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $117.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.55. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares hit a yearly high of $92.09. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
- Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares set a new yearly high of $88.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $44.96 with a daily change of up 2.24%.
- Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) shares set a new 52-week high of $136.81 on Thursday, moving up 0.85%.
- Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares hit $18.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.74%.
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.46 Thursday. The stock was up 16.13% for the day.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares set a new yearly high of $53.23 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% on the session.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares broke to $22.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares set a new 52-week high of $106.88 on Thursday, moving up 2.13%.
- UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares were up 1.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.84 for a change of up 1.56%.
- BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.72 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.82%.
- AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $70.01 with a daily change of up 1.29%.
- Ryder System (NYSE:R) shares were up 2.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.30 for a change of up 2.85%.
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.50. Shares traded up 2.07%.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $103.19 with a daily change of up 1.67%.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.82 on Thursday, moving down 0.9%.
- LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.61%.
- Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.73 on Thursday, moving up 1.37%.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.3%.
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.05 with a daily change of up 1.17%.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.95. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) shares hit $93.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.83%.
- Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $82.58. Shares traded down 0.18%.
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.01%.
- Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) shares broke to $41.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.
- Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.95%.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares hit $59.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.18%.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%.
- Rogers (NYSE:ROG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $176.22 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.77%.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) shares hit a yearly high of $43.48. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
- CNO Finl Gr (NYSE:CNO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.62 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares set a new yearly high of $34.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
- Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.66 Thursday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
- Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.71%.
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares hit a yearly high of $22.50. The stock traded up 3.33% on the session.
- Livent (NYSE:LTHM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.55. Shares traded up 4.75%.
- Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares hit a yearly high of $17.00. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $192.43 on Thursday, moving up 1.59%.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares hit a yearly high of $161.14. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
- Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $94.92. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares broke to $82.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.02%.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.32. The stock traded up 6.59% on the session.
- Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.21 on Thursday, moving up 2.2%.
- Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $62.12. Shares traded up 1.97%.
- Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) shares broke to $59.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.88%.
- Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.19 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.13%.
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.68 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.
- Stepan (NYSE:SCL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $131.00. Shares traded up 2.17%.
- Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.6%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.56. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.08 Thursday. The stock was up 6.59% for the day.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.62 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.16%.
- Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.13%.
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares broke to $109.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.84. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.44 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.24. The stock was up 5.42% for the day.
- Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares hit $24.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.89%.
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.10. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.98. The stock traded up 2.62% on the session.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) shares set a new yearly high of $87.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.
- Matson (NYSE:MATX) shares were up 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.03.
- Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares hit $48.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.31%.
- United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.52 with a daily change of up 0.91%.
- Terex (NYSE:TEX) shares were up 0.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.80.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $146.32.
- SPX (NYSE:SPXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.22 on Thursday, moving up 1.84%.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.36 on Thursday, moving up 1.89%.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.92 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.07%.
- Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.6%.
- Medifast (NYSE:MED) shares hit a yearly high of $226.77. The stock traded down 1.34% on the session.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.11. The stock was up 4.08% for the day.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.45 Thursday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $111.46 with a daily change of up 0.39%.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.4%.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.43%.
- Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $41.89 with a daily change of up 2.86%.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.31 Thursday. The stock was up 76.25% for the day.
- Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares hit a yearly high of $15.88. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares hit $34.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.01%.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.83 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.2%.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares were up 4.28% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.10 for a change of up 4.28%.
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.84%.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.
- Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $21.87. Shares traded up 1.25%.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $70.12. Shares traded up 1.91%.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.32. The stock traded up 4.86% on the session.
- Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.79 Thursday. The stock was up 3.07% for the day.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock hit a yearly high price of $76.92. The stock was up 12.19% for the day.
- Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.12. Shares traded up 1.69%.
- Atkore Intl Group (NYSE:ATKR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.10. Shares traded down 0.97%.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%.
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares were up 3.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.83.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
- Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares hit $15.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.44%.
- Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $35.62. Shares traded up 0.48%.
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares were up 2.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.88.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.78. The stock was up 2.86% for the day.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares broke to $10.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.0%.
- MAG Silver Corporation Ordinary Shares (AMEX:MAG) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.00 on Thursday, moving down 1.86%.
- Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.53%.
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
- Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.10 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.91%.
- Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.24.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.21. Shares traded up 0.38%.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.71 on Thursday, moving up 3.88%.
- Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.30. The stock traded down 1.67% on the session.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit $52.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.01%.
- SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.86. The stock traded up 10.64% on the session.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.20 on Thursday, moving up 9.18%.
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $43.03. Shares traded up 1.3%.
- CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares hit a yearly high of $110.80. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
- Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $122.64. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session.
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.80 Thursday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
- Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.89%.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.34. The stock traded up 2.63% on the session.
- Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOF) shares were up 8.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.87.
- Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares were up 1.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.49 for a change of up 1.42%.
- Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.34. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.27. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares hit $66.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.57%.
- NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.41 Thursday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
- Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.53 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.87%.
- Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.27. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.87%.
- Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) shares were up 5.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.31 for a change of up 5.9%.
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares hit a yearly high of $43.43. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
- Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOE) shares were up 46.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.62.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares hit $73.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.84%.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares were up 3.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.92.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares set a new yearly high of $33.86 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.81%.
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares were up 6.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.95.
- Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares set a new yearly high of $42.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
- Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.86 with a daily change of down 0.53%.
- EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) shares hit a yearly high of $81.22. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
- Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.14%.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $80.81. Shares traded up 6.76%.
- Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.90 with a daily change of up 1.16%.
- Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) shares were up 4.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.42 for a change of up 4.51%.
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares were up 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.59.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.98.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.33 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 7.91%.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.00. The stock was up 2.92% for the day.
- Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares broke to $59.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.31%.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares set a new yearly high of $31.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares were up 1.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.18.
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.84 Thursday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 29.47%.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.63%.
- Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $295.00 for a change of up 0.23%.
- Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.68%.
- Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.80 with a daily change of up 2.67%.
- Guess (NYSE:GES) shares were down 0.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.66.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares were up 1.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.90 for a change of up 1.48%.
- XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares broke to $56.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.88%.
- TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.31 Thursday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
- Systemax (NYSE:SYX) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.41 Thursday. The stock was up 2.23% for the day.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.31 with a daily change of up 4.86%.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.86. Shares traded up 0.02%.
- Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) shares were up 4.98% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.54 for a change of up 4.98%.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE:SWM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $44.29 with a daily change of down 1.07%.
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.75. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.47.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) shares hit $41.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.74%.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.35. Shares traded up 23.0%.
- PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.58. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.7%.
- Ferro (NYSE:FOE) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.94.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares were up 10.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.90 for a change of up 10.89%.
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.56 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.55%.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.97 Thursday. The stock was up 11.07% for the day.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.16 on Thursday, moving up 3.03%.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares were up 10.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.46 for a change of up 10.97%.
- CTS (NYSE:CTS) shares broke to $37.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.65%.
- Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $118.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.54 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%.
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.28%.
- Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX:NXE) shares were up 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.09.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares were up 4.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.88 for a change of up 4.6%.
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares set a new yearly high of $50.86 this morning. The stock was up 4.61% on the session.
- Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $64.38. Shares traded up 5.95%.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.25. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.18. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $64.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.12%.
- Kraton (NYSE:KRA) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.38 Thursday. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.
- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.34%.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.31%.
- IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.09.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) shares broke to $23.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.
- QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $49.99. Shares traded up 2.86%.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.93 with a daily change of up 1.09%.
- Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 10.52%.
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) shares were up 3.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.84 for a change of up 3.13%.
- First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares were up 2.8% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.11 for a change of up 2.8%.
- Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.01 Thursday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
- Northern Genesis (NYSE:NGA) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.40 Thursday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares hit a yearly high of $42.00. The stock traded up 10.94% on the session.
- Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.96 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.77%.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares were down 2.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.04.
- Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. New Common Stock (AMEX:CLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.12 on Thursday, moving up 1.55%.
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.15%.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) shares broke to $8.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 17.44%.
- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.43 Thursday. The stock was up 2.89% for the day.
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.37 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.96%.
- Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE:GOF) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.79. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.19. The stock was up 9.61% for the day.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $42.84. Shares traded up 0.74%.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.01. The stock traded up 3.74% on the session.
- US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) shares hit a yearly high of $51.54. The stock traded up 8.62% on the session.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares set a new yearly high of $31.16 this morning. The stock was up 12.92% on the session.
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.14. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.22. The stock traded up 4.97% on the session.
- HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares hit $38.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.72 Thursday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.44 with a daily change of up 2.97%.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.65. The stock was up 11.16% for the day.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $17.45. Shares traded up 1.44%.
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares were up 13.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.52 for a change of up 13.4%.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $47.79. Shares traded up 6.28%.
- Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares hit $13.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.3%.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.27. The stock was up 13.98% for the day.
- Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.52 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.31%.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $26.50 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.24 with a daily change of up 7.21%.
- Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares were up 8.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.07.
- AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.04%.
- Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.85 on Thursday, moving up 6.16%.
- First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) shares were up 1.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.81.
- Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.34 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares were up 9.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.72.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares broke to $13.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.17 Thursday. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
- Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.35. The stock traded down 1.74% on the session.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares broke to $16.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $48.46. Shares traded up 6.32%.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.74 with a daily change of up 16.85%.
- Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) shares set a new yearly high of $22.01 this morning. The stock was up 26.98% on the session.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.45 on Thursday, moving up 5.89%.
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were down 3.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.94 for a change of down 3.57%.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.11 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.2%.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.44 Thursday. The stock was up 2.52% for the day.
- Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $41.22 with a daily change of down 2.12%.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.75 on Thursday, moving up 6.43%.
- Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:DNN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.6%.
- Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares hit $55.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares were up 21.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.86 for a change of up 21.46%.
- INSU Acquisition (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.57 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.75%.
- Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.09 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.24%.
- Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.30. Shares traded up 1.64%.
- Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.76%.
- Juniper Industrial Hldgs (NYSE:JIH) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.60 Thursday. The stock was up 5.51% for the day.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.55 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.67%.
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.96 Thursday. The stock was up 7.58% for the day.
- FinServ Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSRV) shares broke to $15.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.16%.
- Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:CRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.65. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares were up 1.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.61.
- BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE:BUI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.07%.
- Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares were up 1.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.09.
- Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.38. The stock traded up 5.3% on the session.
- ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.89%.
- Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:AEF) shares set a new yearly high of $8.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
- Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) shares hit $17.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%.
- Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.67. The stock traded up 3.03% on the session.
- NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr (NASDAQ:NISN) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.90 Thursday. The stock was down 4.38% for the day.
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.98 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.94%.
- Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TGB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.46 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.
- Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.31%.
- Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.93%.
- Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) shares were up 6.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.75.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX:GLO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.53 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.
- Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) shares set a new yearly high of $33.50 this morning. The stock was up 3.02% on the session.
- BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.52%.
- Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $45.40 with a daily change of up 4.16%.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.92%.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.45. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.84. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.86 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.09%.
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) shares were up 15.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.00 for a change of up 15.67%.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares set a new yearly high of $12.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.57% on the session.
- PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.90. Shares traded up 3.1%.
- Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) shares broke to $9.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.
- Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.50. The stock was up 3.52% for the day.
- Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.78. The stock traded up 15.34% on the session.
- Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares set a new yearly high of $18.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares were up 11.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.02.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares were up 3.71% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.04 for a change of up 3.71%.
- Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) shares were up 11.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.88 for a change of up 11.67%.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.31%.
- Software Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.25. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
- Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.15. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
- Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.95 Thursday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.55. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
- Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.4%.
- Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX:GLQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.21 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.00. The stock traded up 136.9% on the session.
- Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.95. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares were up 15.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.53 for a change of up 15.07%.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares set a new yearly high of $19.25 this morning. The stock was up 7.41% on the session.
- First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) shares broke to $22.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.76%.
- Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares hit $5.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares were up 13.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.60.
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 11.22%.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.82. Shares traded up 15.92%.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares were up 9.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.03.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.25. The stock traded up 6.87% on the session.
- Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) shares hit a yearly high of $15.28. The stock traded up 14.37% on the session.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.16. The stock was up 9.84% for the day.
- Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ:CGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.90. The stock traded up 2.3% on the session.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.13. The stock was up 8.26% for the day.
- Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.52 on Thursday, moving up 2.25%.
- Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADOC) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.31. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.90 with a daily change of up 42.66%.
- Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.44 on Thursday, moving up 17.97%.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares hit $4.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 69.19%.
- Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.46%.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.52%.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.54. The stock traded up 11.73% on the session.
- Natural Alternatives Int (NASDAQ:NAII) shares broke to $13.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.71%.
- Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares hit a yearly high of $3.98. The stock traded up 7.0% on the session.
- European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.86 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
- Power REIT (MD) Common Stock (AMEX:PW) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.95 Thursday. The stock was up 2.69% for the day.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.71%.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 27.15%.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:UFAB) shares hit $6.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%.
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.95 Thursday. The stock was up 26.85% for the day.
- ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.75 Thursday. The stock was up 9.63% for the day.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares were up 10.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.94.
- The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) shares were up 2.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.10.
- Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares were up 2.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.97.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares hit a yearly high of $2.54. The stock traded up 5.4% on the session.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares were up 16.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.27.
- Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.54 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.35%.
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.44%.
- RENN Fund, Inc Common Stock (AMEX:RCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.05. The stock was up 9.83% for the day.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.15 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.96%.
Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.
