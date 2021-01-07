Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 2 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Mobile (NYSE: CHL).
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:
- China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares were down 7.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.72.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.29 and moving down 1.12%.
