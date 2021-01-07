Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2021 1:41pm   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 2 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Mobile (NYSE: CHL).
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:
  • China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares were down 7.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.72.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.29 and moving down 1.12%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

