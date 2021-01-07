Burger King Undergoes Regal Redesign: Will It Impress Customers?

Burger King announced Thursday its first brand identity refresh in more than 20 years to better represent the business in 2021 and beyond.

What Happened: Burger King is refreshing its entire brand image to better reflect its digital-first focus along with improvements to taste and food quality, the Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) unit said in a press release.

Much has changed since the late 1990s, when Burger King launched its last rebranding, including the removal of preservatives from artificial sources from menu items and a commitment toward environmental sustainability.

To reflect the improvements, Burger King is launching a new logo; improved packaging; restaurant merchandise; menu boards; crew uniforms; restaurant signage and decor; and social media and digital marketing assets.

"The result is a new look that indicates confidence in the future, while remaining true heritage and what guests love about BK," the company said.

Why It's Important: Design and branding are among the "most essential tools" for a company to communicate who they are and what they offer to consumers, Raphael Abreu, Restaurant Brands' top designer, said in the press release.

The purpose of branding and designs is to maximize the dining experience at Burger King, he said.

"We wanted to use design to get people to crave our food; its flame-grilling perfection and above all, its taste."

What's Next: U.S. consumers will see the new visual identity in early 2021 and it will be expanded to other countries over the coming years.

QSR Price Action: Restaurant Brand International shares were up 5.15% at $63.49 at the close Thursday.

Courtesy photo.