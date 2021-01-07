Market Overview

Virgin Galactic Shares Rise On Rocket Update: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Space tourism company Virgin Galactic issued an update on its next flight window after returning home early on its last trip in December.

What Happened: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) shared a company update on Twitter Thursday morning.
“We have completed the post-flight inspections and root cause analysis of what caused the onboard computer to halt ignition of the rocket motor. Corrective actions have been defined and work is already underway,” the company said.

The company cited an onboard computer losing connection and a triggered fail-safe scenario as the root cause in December.

Why It’s Important: On Dec. 12, Virgin Galactic attempted a test flight that was seen as a last step before taking passengers on space flights in 2021.

The new update offers a quick look at the timeline.

“Once this corrective work has been implemented and verified, we will confirm our pre-flight timeline for the next test flight and share expected dates for when the flight window will open,” the company said.

Virgin Galactic listed the completion of SpaceShipTwo Unity’s test flight program and welcoming a second spaceship to its fleet as upcoming events for 2021 in a Christmas Eve tweet

Benzinga’s Take: Shares of Virgin Galactic fell by a double-digit percentage after the December test flight returned home early.

Virgin Galactic has strong customer interest and is one of a few publicly traded space pure-play stocks.

The update from the company shows that there could be two upcoming catalysts in 2021, with the official announcement of the test flight and the actual test flight.

Shares of Virgin Galactic traded at $32.04 prior to the last test flight.

SPCE Price Action: Shares of Virgin Galactic were trading 3.14% higher at $24.93 at last check Thursday.

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity takes off for a test flight. Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

