80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares jumped 167.8% to close at $1.42 on Wednesday after the company disclosed that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of C4 Imaging's Sirius positive-signal MRI Markers with Isoray's Cesium-131, brachytherapy seeds.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares surged 102.1% to close at $8.87 after positive election results for Democrats in Georgia Senate races.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares gained 74% to close at $14.89. The9, on Monday, signed a legally binding cooperation and investment term sheet with several cryptocurrencies mining investors led by Jianping Kong to start the cryptocurrencies business.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) jumped 38.5% to close at $11.65 after declining 13% on Tuesday.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) rose 33.5% to close at $6.50 after gaining over 10% on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics, last month, received the EC approval for Libmeldy™ for the treatment of early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) gained 32.5% to close at $3.63 after protestors clashed with police at the US Capitol. The company makes video imaging products for law enforcement and is sensitive to situations of unrest.
- Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares surged 30% to close at $23.72 after UnitedHealth's OptumInsight and Change Healthcare reported a combination.
- TAT Technologies Ltd.. (NASDAQ: TATT) climbed 29.2% to close at $6.59 after the company’s fully owned subsidiary, TAT Piedmont Aviation signed a new strategic contract with Honeywell.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares surged 28.3% to close at $6.90 amid unrest at the US Capitol. The company makes safety and security products.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares gained 28% to close at $1.37. 9 Meters Biopharma, last month, reported a collaboration with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno to Advance to a study evaluating larazotide for COVID-19 respiratory complications.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 27.7% to close at $35.20. CleanSpark, last week, said it sees FY 2021 revenue of $30 million.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 27.5% to close at $3.62.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) climbed 24.8% to close at $16.96 amid recent strength in Bitcoin prices.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) gained 23.3% to close at $6.40 as traders circulated an article titled "NIO reportedly plans to launch entry-level model with lithium iron phosphate batteries." CBAK's products cover two models of lithium iron phosphate batteries.
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) surged 23.1% to close at $5.28 amid unrest in Washington DC. The company's Virtual Security Shield unit is a provider of technologies for homeland security applications for security in critical areas and buffer zones.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 20.6% to close at $4.1850. Akerna said MJ Analytics 'has generated a six figure increase in sales.'
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) rose 20.5% to close at $5.35.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped 20.2% to close at $29.73. ahead of the Georgia Senate election results.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) climbed 19.9% to close at $0.6592 after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) rose 19.9% to close at $6.68.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, announced that on December 31, 2020 it acquired ANA Therapeutics.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) shares jumped 18.7% to close at $15.55.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) gained 18.4% to close at $22.52 as dozens of President Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol.
- Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) surged 17.8% to close at $15.97.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) surged 17.1% to close at $21.32 as investors monitored the incoming Georgia Senate election results.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) gained 17% to close at $23.99.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) shares jumped 16.8% to close at $13.33.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) gained 16.6% to close at $84.62.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) jumped 16.5% to close at $85.17. BofA Securities raised price target on the stock from $79 to $94.50.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) gained 16.2% to close at $5.80.
- Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) jumped 15.8% to close at $23.70. The company’s merger partner, Lion Electric, recently won a master purchase deal with Amazon Logistics.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) surged 15.8% to close at $21.60 as the company reported acquisition of Benuvia Therapeutics Inc's RAD011 cannabidiol oral solution.
- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) climbed 15.6% to close at $34.95. Inhibrx, on Tuesday, reported Phase 1 dose escalation results of INBRX-106.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) gained 15.5% to close at $32.17.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) rose 15.5% to close at $21.22.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTO) gained 15.2% to close at $28.71 as dozens of President Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) surged 15.1% to close at $38.48.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 15.1% to close at $99.82. Fate Therapeutics priced 4.4 million share public offering of common stock at $85.50 per share.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) jumped 15% to close at $8.65 as investors awaited results from Senate runoff races in Georgia.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) surged 14.8% to close at $2.49.
- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) gained 14.4% to close at $2.39.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) gained 14.3% to close at $16.83 ahead of the Georgia Senate election results. ReneSola, on Tuesday, said it signed an MOU with Eiffel Investment Group to fund solar development in Europe.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) rose 14.2% to close at $15.65 after the company reported an exclusive strategic partnership with Sino Biopharm subsidiary for HCCscreen Test for Hepatocellular carcinoma in China.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) climbed 13.8% to close at $17.40.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 13.3% to close at $10.77 as investors awaited results from Senate runoff races in Georgia.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) gained 13% to close at $4.69 in anticipation of results from Georgia's runoff election. A democratic win would be seen as favorable for cannabis legalization.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) rose 12.7% to close at $84.86 as oil prices gain after Saudi Arabia agreed to a production cut.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares gained 12.1% to close at $0.6050. Sundial, last week, announced a strategic investment of $58.9 million in cash.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) shares climbed 11.9% to close at $8.39 as investors awaited results from Senate runoff races in Georgia, which could be vital for the future of the U.S. marijuana industry.
- The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) surged 11.1% to close at $35.59.
- ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACEV) gained 10.1% to close at $11.69. Achronix Semiconductor is discussing a potential merger with special purpose acquisition company ACE Convergence Acquisition, Bloomberg reported.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares gained 10% to close at $1.43. Sesen Bio, last month, submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) gained 9.7% to close at $1.70. OrganiGram is expected to release Q1 results on January 12.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) shares rose 7% to close at $9.60.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 5.9% to close at $10.27 as investors awaited results from Senate runoff races in Georgia. A democratic win would be seen as favorable for cannabis legalization.
Losers
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) shares dropped 38% to close at $14.72 on Wednesday after the company reported Phase 2a clinical trial results of IMR-687 in adult patients with sickle cell disease.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares dipped 24.9% to close at $0.3094 after climbing over 89% on Tuesday. The company is a New Zealand-based distributor of men's and women's intimate apparel.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) declined 23.8% to close at $7.96 after climbing over 85% on Tuesday.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dipped 21.7% to close at $0.65. Onconova Therapeutics shares jumped over 65% in the previous session on continued momentum following the circulation of a European Patent Office Registration for the company's treatment of hematological cancer refractory to an anti-cancer agent.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 21.1% to close at $1.76. Pixium Vision and Second Sight Medical Products reported an agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 20.7% to close at $1.34 after the company priced its $1.75 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) declined 18.8% to close at $2.07. AirNet recently entered into investment agreement with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) declined 16% to close at $0.22 after rising over 40% on Tuesday. Castor Maritime, last week, reported the pricing of $18.0 million registered direct offering.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) fell 16% to close at $0.84 in pre-market trading after jumping 100% on Tuesday.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) declined 15.5% to close at $2.18 as the company reported a registered direct offering of common stock at $2.24 per share.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 15.5% to close at $2.89 after surging 17% on Tuesday.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares fell 14.9% to close at $1.60 after the company said it has entered into an agreement with Bloom Burton Securities to buy 6.451 million of the company's units at $1.55 per unit.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 13.7% to close at $0.5751 after jumping over 12% on Tuesday. The company on Dec. 30 was granted a European patent titled 'Oct imaging catheter with lag correction.'
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) dropped 13.5% to close at $2.12.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) fell 12.9% to close at $2.10.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares declined 12.7% to close at $1.92.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) shares dropped 11.7% to close at $1.82.
- Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) shares fell 11.5% to close at $2.30 after surging over 21% on Tuesday.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 11.5% to close at $1.08 after jumping more than 48% on Tuesday.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) shares declined 11.4% to close at $33.60.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) fell 11.3% to close at $3.45 as the company reported pricing of $12 million registered direct offering.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) dipped 11.2% to close at $0.8127 after surging 24% on Tuesday. Teligent, last week, reported a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share.
- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) fell 11.1% to close at $3.28. VerifyMe, last week, disclosed a $100 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Ashford Inc. (NYSE: AINC) dipped 11% to close at $6.67 after declining 14% on Tuesday.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) fell 9.9% to close at $2.10.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) fell 6.4% to close at $51.35 after the company announced that it has commenced proposed underwritten public offerings of approximately $200 million worth of newly issued shares of common stock and $250 million worth of aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028.
