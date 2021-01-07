Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes Are Back And Bigger Than Ever

In light of Super Bowl LV, Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) is bringing back the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes.

During its second iteration, Super Bowl Squares participants will tune Feb. 7 on CBS, to have a shot at winning $50,000 after every scoring play. Additionally, two grand prize drawings of $500,000, at halftime and following the game, will be announced.

Detroit-based Rocket Companies is the parent company of Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans, the nation's largest retail mortgage lender.

How To Play: Participants 18 years and older can sign up between Jan. 7 and Feb. 4, 2021. To enter for free, log onto RocketMortgageSquares.com and receive one entry square.

For more chances to win, participants can share their links with friends; every time someone uses the link to sign up, they’ll receive a bonus square, up to 10 total.

Entrants then return to RocketMortgageSquares.com, after registration closes on Feb. 4, to see teams and random numbers assigned to squares. During the Super Bowl, winners of score-identifying squares and grand prizes will be announced live via Rocket Mortgage’s Twitter and Facebook, as well as the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes website.

Why It Matters: Rocket is looking to kick the year off on a bright note, empowering financial independence and wellness amongst communities.

"While the action on the field was second-to-none, we heard from clients and fans all across the country how closely they were keeping up with their squares at home," Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner said in a statement on last year’s game.

"Rocket Mortgage has become known for adding to the excitement of big sporting events, and with the Super Bowl Squares concept of 'winning money without risking money,' it is exciting to think that we helped play a role in the buzz surrounding such a world-class event by giving people the chance to win $500,000 that they can use to purchase the home of their dreams."

To learn more about the rules, or to enter for free, click here.