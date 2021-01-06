Why Change Healthcare, Isoray And Alkido Are Moving Today

Alkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it executed a Patent License Agreement for technology that covers the use of psilocybin for cancer applications.

AIkido Pharma is engaged in the development of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics.

Alkido Pharma shares were trading up 41.92% at $1.21. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.52 and a 52-week low of 47 cents.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by United Health's OptumInsight for $25.75 per share in cash.

Change Healthcare is a spin-off of various healthcare processing and consulting services acquired by McKesson over numerous years.

Change Healthcare shares were trading up 30.67% at $23.84. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.21 and a 52-week low of $6.18.

Isoray (NYSE: ISR) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of C4 Imaging's Sirius positive-signal MRI Markers with Isoray's Cesium-131, brachytherapy seeds.

Isoray designs and develops personalized brachytherapy products that provide more cost-effective cancer treatment. It is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds.

Isoray shares were trading up 207% at $1.63. The stock has a 52-week high of $2 and a 52-week low of 35 cents.