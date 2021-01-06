58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares climbed 167.8% to $1.42 after the company disclosed that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of C4 Imaging's Sirius positive-signal MRI Markers with Isoray's Cesium-131, brachytherapy seeds..
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares jumped 49.8% to $12.82. The9, on Monday, signed a legally binding cooperation and investment term sheet with several cryptocurrencies mining investors led by Jianping Kong to start the cryptocurrencies business.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) jumped 49% to $0.8191 after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares surged 45% to $1.5510. 9 Meters Biopharma, last month, reported a collaboration with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno to Advance to a study evaluating larazotide for COVID-19 respiratory complications.
- TAT Technologies Ltd.. (NASDAQ: TATT) rose 42.6% to $7.27 after the company’s fully owned subsidiary, TAT Piedmont Aviation signed a new strategic contract with Honeywell.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) jumped 35.2% to $7.02 as traders circulated an article titled "NIO reportedly plans to launch entry-level model with lithium iron phosphate batteries." CBAK's products cover two models of lithium iron phosphate batteries.
- Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares jumped 30.7% to $23.84 after UnitedHealth's OptumInsight and Change Healthcare reported a combination.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) gained 30.2% to $6.34 after gaining over 10% on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics, last month, received the EC approval for Libmeldy™ for the treatment of early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) surged 26.2% to $34.79. CleanSpark, last week, said it sees FY 2021 revenue of $30 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) jumped 22.5% to $6.82. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, announced that on December 31, 2020 it acquired ANA Therapeutics.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 22.2% to $3.4699.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 21.2% to $16.48 amid recent strength in Bitcoin prices.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) climbed 21% to $4.20. Akerna said MJ Analytics 'has generated a six figure increase in sales.'
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) surged 21% to $5.37.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) gained 20.6% to $16.54 after the company reported an exclusive strategic partnership with Sino Biopharm subsidiary for HCCscreen Test for Hepatocellular carcinoma in China.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) surged 19.9% to $29.65. ahead of the Georgia Senate election results.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) climbed 19.6% to $5.97.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) jumped 18.3% to $9.95 after declining 13% on Tuesday.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) gained 17.5% to $2.55.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) surged 16.8% to $17.20 ahead of the Georgia Senate election results. ReneSola, on Tuesday, said it signed an MOU with Eiffel Investment Group to fund solar development in Europe.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) gained 16.4% to $87.65 as oil prices gain after Saudi Arabia agreed to a production cut.
- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) surged 15.7% to $35.00. Inhibrx, on Tuesday, reported Phase 1 dose escalation results of INBRX-106.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 15.5% to $10.98 as investors awaited results from Senate runoff races in Georgia.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) gained 15.2% to $17.62.
- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) surged 14.7% to $2.40.
- The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) jumped 14.2% to $36.57.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 13.2% to $0.6107. Sundial, last week, announced a strategic investment of $58.9 million in cash.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares rose 12.3% to $1.46. Sesen Bio, last month, submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 12.1% to $8.43 as investors awaited results from Senate runoff races in Georgia.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) rose 12.1% to $4.6511 in anticipation of results from Georgia's runoff election. A democratic win would be seen as favorable for cannabis legalization.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 10.3% to $1.71. OrganiGram is expected to release Q1 results on January 12.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 9.8% to $10.65 as investors awaited results from Senate runoff races in Georgia. A democratic win would be seen as favorable for cannabis legalization.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) shares rose 9.7% to $8.23 as investors awaited results from Senate runoff races in Georgia, which could be vital for the future of the U.S. marijuana industry.
- ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACEV) rose 9.4% to $11.62. Achronix Semiconductor is discussing a potential merger with special purpose acquisition company ACE Convergence Acquisition, Bloomberg reported.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) rose 8.6% to $2.39.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares rose 8.5% to $4.32. Pioneer Power, last month, was awarded a new service agreement with large home improvement retailer.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 8% to $0.97 after gaining around 11% on Tuesday.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) shares rose 7.5% to $9.64.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) rose 6.4% to $39.65 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday..
Losers
- IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) shares dipped 34.8% to $15.47 after the company reported Phase 2a clinical trial results of IMR-687 in adult patients with sickle cell disease.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 21.1% to $1.76. Pixium Vision and Second Sight Medical Products reported an agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) fell 20.4% to $8.32 after climbing over 85% on Tuesday.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 20.1% to $1.35 after the company priced its $1.75 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 18.4% to $0.6773. Onconova Therapeutics shares jumped over 65% in the previous session on continued momentum following the circulation of a European Patent Office Registration for the company's treatment of hematological cancer refractory to an anti-cancer agent.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) fell 18.1% to $0.8106 in pre-market trading after jumping 100% on Tuesday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares fell 17.5% to $0.3401 after climbing over 89% on Tuesday. The company is a New Zealand-based distributor of men's and women's intimate apparel.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares fell 17.2% to $0.8280 after the company said it has entered into an agreement with Bloom Burton Securities to buy 6.451 million of the company's units at $1.55 per unit.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) dropped 14.5% to $2.205 as the company reported a registered direct offering of common stock at $2.24 per share.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 14% to $1.05 after jumping more than 48% on Tuesday.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 12% to $0.2307 after rising over 40% on Tuesday. Castor Maritime, last week, reported the pricing of $18.0 million registered direct offering.
- Ashford Inc. (NYSE: AINC) dipped 10.3% to $6.72 after declining 14% on Tuesday.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) dropped 9.6% to $49.58 after the company announced that it has commenced proposed underwritten public offerings of approximately $200 million worth of newly issued shares of common stock and $250 million worth of aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 9.5% to $0.6031 after jumping over 12% on Tuesday. The company on Dec. 30 was granted a European patent titled 'Oct imaging catheter with lag correction.'
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) fell 9.1% to $2.32. AirNet recently entered into investment agreement with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) tumbled 9.1% to $3.5350 as the company reported pricing of $12 million registered direct offering.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 8.8% to $3.1207 after surging 17% on Tuesday.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) fell 7.1% to $0.8501 after surging 24% on Tuesday. Teligent, last week, reported a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share.
- Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) shares fell 7% to $2.4179 after surging over 21% on Tuesday.
