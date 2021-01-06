50 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) shares rose 211.3% to $1.64 in pre-market trading. C4 Imaging disclosed that Isoray Medical has received the FDA clearance for the use of C4 Imaging’s Sirius® positive-signal MRI Markers with Isoray’s Cesium-131, brachytherapy seeds to treat prostate cancer.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 40% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
- Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares rose 37% to $25.02 in pre-market trading after UnitedHealth's OptumInsight and Change Healthcare reported a combination.
- TAT Technologies Ltd.. (NASDAQ: TATT) rose 33.3% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after the company’s fully owned subsidiary, TAT Piedmont Aviation signed a new strategic contract with Honeywell.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares rose 30% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after jumping over 27% on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma, last month, reported a collaboration with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno to Advance to a study evaluating larazotide for COVID-19 respiratory complications.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 22.7% to $0.6619 in pre-market trading. Sundial, last week, announced a strategic investment of $58.9 million in cash.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) rose 20.7% to $5.88 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics, last month, received the EC approval for Libmeldy™ for the treatment of early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares rose 20.3% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 18.2% to $11.44 in pre-market trading as investors awaited results from Senate runoff races in Georgia.
- ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACEV) rose 17.6% to $12.49 in pre-market trading. Achronix Semiconductor is discussing a potential merger with special purpose acquisition company ACE Convergence Acquisition, Bloomberg reported.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 17.4% to $11.16 in pre-market trading as investors awaited results from Senate runoff races in Georgia.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares rose 16.8% to $4.65 in pre-market trading. Pioneer Power, last month, was awarded a new service agreement with large home improvement retailer.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 14.4% to $3.25 in pre-market trading.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 13.4% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after gaining around 11% on Tuesday.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) shares rose 13.2% to $10.15 in pre-market trading.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) rose 12.6% to $2.51 in pre-market trading. Pixium Vision and Second Sight Medical Products reported an sgreement to merge in an all-stock transaction.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 12.1% to $3.89 in pre-market trading.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 11.7% to $8.40 in pre-market trading as investors awaited results from Senate runoff races in Georgia.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) shares rose 11.4% to $8.36 in pre-market trading as investors awaited results from Senate runoff races in Georgia, which could be vital for the future of the U.S. marijuana industry.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) rose 11.4% to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 10.5% to $1.58 in pre-market trading as the company was granted pre-NDA meeting for elamipretide as a treatment for cardiomyopathy in barth syndrome.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 9.7% to $0.85 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) rose 9.2% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after climbing over 5% on Tuesday.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares rose 9.2% to $1.42 in pre-market trading. Sesen Bio, last month, submitted a Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 9.1% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. OrganiGram is expected to release Q1 results on January 12.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) rose 8.7% to $4.51 in pre-market trading.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) rose 5.6% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported a strategic review following topline results from razuprotafib Phase 2 trial.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) rose 5.3% to $39.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday..
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) rose 5.2% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. The stock closed up more than 200% on Monday, gaining another 19% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) shares fell 27.2% to $21.13 in pre-market trading.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) fell 18.1% to $0.8106 in pre-market trading after jumping 100% on Tuesday.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares fell 17.4% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after the company said it has entered into an agreement with Bloom Burton Securities to buy 6.451 million of the company's units at $1.55 per unit.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 13.1% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 48% on Tuesday.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 13% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $1.75 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares fell 12.9% to $0.3589 in pre-market trading after climbing over 89% on Tuesday. The company is a New Zealand-based distributor of men's and women's intimate apparel.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 12.7% to $0.7250 in pre-market trading. Onconova Therapeutics shares jumped over 65% in the previous session on continued momentum following the circulation of a European Patent Office Registration for the company's treatment of hematological cancer refractory to an anti-cancer agent.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 11.9% to $0.71 in pre-market trading. Zosano Pharma shares climbed over 38% on Tuesday after the company requested a Type A meeting with the FDA to review resubmission plans for Qtrypta™ New Drug Application..
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 10.3% to $0.2350 in pre-market trading after rising over 40% on Tuesday. Castor Maritime, last week, reported the pricing of $18.0 million registered direct offering.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 9.9% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Tuesday.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 9.2% to $0.4811 in pre-market trading after gaining over 27% on Tuesday.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) fell 9.2% to $2.31 in pre-market trading. AirNet recently entered into investment agreement with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 8.5% to $9.57 in pre-market trading. The Peck Company shares gained 70% on Tuesday as the company announced plans to acquire iSun Energy in an all stock deal.
- Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) shares fell 8.1% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after surging over 21% on Tuesday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 8% to $0.6134 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Tuesday. The company on Dec. 30 was granted a European patent titled 'Oct imaging catheter with lag correction.'
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 7.8% to $2.12 in pre-market trading. Hoth Therapeutics, on Tuesday, reported a $5 million private placement priced at the market.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) fell 7.8% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 6.9% to $0.7111 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Tuesday. Cinedigm, on Monday, launched two streaming channels on VIZIO.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 6.5% to $4.63 in pre-market trading after dipping 31% on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics, on Monday, announced the publication in the Journal of Personalized Medicine by Lineagen of an analysis of Professor Temple Grandin's genome in one of the most comprehensive evaluations of a single genome of a high functioning individual with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) fell 6% to $0.8599 in pre-market trading after surging 24% on Tuesday. Teligent, last week, reported a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) shares fell 6% to $1.91 in pre-market trading. On Monday, Broadway Financial and CFBanc reported receipt of regulatory approvals for merger..
