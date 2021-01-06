77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) shares climbed 100% to close at $1.00 on Tuesday after gaining over 30% on Monday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 89.3% to close at $0.4120 after gaining over 13% on Monday.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 85.3% to close at $10.45.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares gained 70.1% to close at $10.46 as the company announced plans to acquire iSun Energy in an all stock deal.
- Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares climbed 63.4% to close at $18.35 on Tuesday after dropping around 15% on Monday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) climbed 38.3% to close at $0.8051 after the company requested a Type A meeting with the FDA to review resubmission plans for Qtrypta™ New Drug Application.
- Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 37.2% to close at $21.82. Atomera entered into a Joint Development Agreement with a leading semiconductor for use of MST in future devices.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) gained 36.4% to close at $5.55 after Ecor1 Capital reported a 9.99% passive stake in the company.
- Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: BPFH) shares surged 35.9% to close at $11.40. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) announced plans to acquire Boston Private for a total of around $900 million.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) climbed 29.6% to close at $5.39.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 29.3% to close at $8.56. The9 shares surged 87% on Monday after the company signed a legally binding cooperation and investment term sheet with several cryptocurrencies mining investors led by Jianping Kong to start the cryptocurrencies business.
- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) surged 29.1% to close at $2.6850.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) gained 25.4% to close at $0.4390 after gaining around 51% on Monday. Zomedica named Robert Cohen as CEO.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) shares surged 24.9% to close at $16.73. ImmunoPrecise, last week, said it joined the COVABELP consortium to partner on the launch of SARS-COV-2 nanomedicine therapy program.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares jumped 24% to close at $3.31. ZK Int'l recently reported that its blockchain R&D subsidiary, xSigma, received commitments from institutional investors for its DeFi project.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) rose 23.8% to close at $1.30. Aileron Therapeutics, last month, said it expects to initiate Phase 1B randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial of novel chemoprotective agent ALRN-6924 in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer in FY21.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 23.4% to close at $13.59 amid recent strength in Bitcoin prices and after the company completed a capital raise.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) jumped 23.3% to close at $4.02.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) shares gained 22.9% to close at $35.03. Power REIT confirmed Monday the acquisition of two properties in Colorado.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) rose 22.6% to close at $5.21 after the company announced "positive" efficacy data from an extension protocol with Trappsol Cyclo in patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) gained 22.2% to close at $6.10. HTG Molecular Diagnostics said it sees FY 2020 revenue of $8.5 million.
- Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) shares climbed 21.5% to close at $2.60.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 21.4% to close at $3.89.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) climbed 21.3% to close at $22.08 after declining 9% on Monday.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) gained 21.1% to close at $3.33.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) climbed 20.1% to close at $7.64.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) climbed 20.1% to close at $0.5285 following a 29% surge in the prior session.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) rose 20.1% to close at $25.50.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares gained 19.9% to close at $58.66.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) surged 19.6% to close at $3.72.
- Check-Cap Ltd.. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares gained 19.3% to close at $1.73 after jumping over 215% on Monday. Check-Cap, last week, was granted 180-day extension until June 28, 2021 to regain compliance with minimum bid price rule.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) surged 19.1% to close at $59.50. QuantumScape recently company filed for a common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) gained 18.8% to close at $2.59.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) surged 18.5% to close at $20.84.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) jumped 18% to close at $6.29 as the company reported a 142% year-over-year surge in December MoneyGram online deliveries.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) gained 17.9% to close at $9.49.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) gained 17.7% to close at $1.73 after the company disclosed that the FDA has lifted a partial clinical hold on its Phase 2 AML clinical trial.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares rose 17.6% to close at $23.90.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) gained 17.5% to close at $39.98.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) gained 17.4% to close at $12.57.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares surged 17.2% to close at $3.55.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) jumped 17.1% to close at $3.42.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares gained 16.7% to close at $3.43 as oil prices increased on supply concerns after Iran seized a South Korean vessel. Investors also continue to watch output cut talks between OPEC+ producers.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares climbed 16.3% to close at $2.79. ION Geophysical reported the first proprietary commercial deployment of its Gemini extended frequency source technology for a Super Major.
- Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) surged 15.9% to close at $19.21 as the company reported 2020 debt repayments of $170 million. The company also raised long-term debt reduction target from $700 million to $800 million for 2018-2022.
- Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX) shares jumped 15.9% to close at $19.36.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) gained 15.8% to close at $32.41. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on BlueLinx with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $51.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) surged 15.8% to close at $4.18 as the company reported that its COVID-19 antibody test was approved for CE Mark designation in Europe.
- Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) gained 15.7% to close at $8.85.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) shares jumped 15.3% to close at $14.72 after the company announced it signed an MOU with Eiffel Investment Group to fund solar development in Europe.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) climbed 14.8% to close at $0.8206 following purchase of 35,000 shares at an average price of $0.68 per share by the company’s CEO.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 14.3% to close at $8.02.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) gained 14.1% to close at $14.62. Ospraie Management and Green Plains acquired majority stake in Fluid Quip Technologies.
- Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) shares gained 14% to close at $20.47. Anthony Coles reported an 8.2% stake in Yumanity Therapeutics as of December 22.
- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) gained 13.9% to close at $0.53.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares gained 12.8% to close at $27.33 after the company reported strong preliminary sales and subscriber results for the fourth quarter.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) gained 12.2% to close at $3.85. SandRidge Energy, last month, announced the sale of its North Park Basin assets for $47 million.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) gained 11.8% to close at $6.15. Intercontinental Exchange-owned New York Stock Exchange reversed its decision to delist China Mobile, China Telecom Corporation, and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 9.6% to close at $1.95 after jumping around 118% on Monday.
- China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) rose 9.3% to close at $29.35. New York Stock Exchange is reversing its decision to delist China Mobile, China Telecom Corporation, and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) gained 8.8% to close at $8.00.
Losers
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares tumbled 31.3% to close at $4.95 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics shares jumped over 133% on Monday after the company announced the publication in the Journal of Personalized Medicine by Lineagen of an analysis of Professor Temple Grandin's genome in one of the most comprehensive evaluations of a single genome of a high functioning individual with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) fell 29.5% to close at $18.70 after the company issued corporate and pipeline updates, and also announced its goals and anticipated milestones for 2021.
- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMO) dropped 24.5% to close at $23.50.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) declined 18% to close at $1.69 after the company issued pipeline and business update. The company said further investment in MLE-301 is not planned following initial review of Phase 1 data. Millendo Therapeutics also disclosed that the company is exploring expanded range of strategic alternatives.
- Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) declined 17.2% to close at $24.90 after the company announced a 7.5 million share common stock offering.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) fell 16.2% to close at $0.98 after jumping 87% on Monday.
- Ashford Inc. (NYSE: AINC) shares dropped 14.3% to close at $7.49.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) fell 13.3% to close at $8.41.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 13.2% to close at $6.20. Ebang International, last week, announced plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange in Q1 2021.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares dropped 12.7% to close at $5.38. The company last week said it is 'not aware of any undisclosed material change or development in its business and operations' to explain recent price movement.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) fell 11.3% to close at $59.81 as the company said it has commenced a public offering of 1.75 million shares of its common stock in a follow-on offering.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 10.7% to close at $4.02. Genetic Technologies, on Monday, named Simon Morriss as CEO.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) dipped 10.5% to close at $2.05. William Blair, on Monday, upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 9.8% to close at $2.77. Ocugen shares gained around 68% on Monday after the company’s partner Bharat Biotech received EUA for Covid-19 Covaxin in India. Ocugen has US rights to Covaxin.
- Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) fell 6% to close at $16.25. Stable Road Acquisition’s partner, Momentus, reported that it will be remanifesting its January 2021 mission to a subsequent launch opportunity in 2021.
- Adapthealth Corp (NASDAQ: AHCO) fell 5.3% to close at $33.89 after the company reported a 7 million share proposed public offering of Class A common stock.
