Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Futures Sink As Democrats Put Up Tough Challenge In Georgia Senate Race
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2021 1:04am   Comments
Share:
US Futures Sink As Democrats Put Up Tough Challenge In Georgia Senate Race

The U.S. stock futures sank Tuesday night as the runoff senatorial elections in Georgia remained tight.

What Happened: S&P 500 futures traded 0.48% lower at $3,701 at press time. Nasdaq futures fell 1.21% at 12,638.25 and traded marginally in the red — 0.03% lower at 30,276. The VIX futures were up 1.28%.

The 10-year Treasury yield reached 1%, breaching the key psychological level for the time since March. The 30-year Treasury was at 1.76% at press time.

Incumbent senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Republicans, are fending off Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in the race.

The Democrats are winning a larger share of vote post the victory of President-elect Joe Biden in November, according to the New York Times.

Why It Matters: Should both the Democrats win, the Senate would be split 50-50 between the two parties. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ tie-breaker vote would give control of the chamber to the Democrats, the Times reported separately. 

Former hedge fund manager and CNBC host Jim Cramer said Monday that the Democrat victory could tremendously impact Wall Street.

Some on the Street feel that a Democrat-controlled Senate could lead to an escalation in corporate taxes and tougher regulation on companies, according to CNBC. As per Oppenheimer strategists, the S&P 500 could drift downwards, as much as 10%, if Democrats manage to win both seats.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Global Markets Remain Tepid Ahead Of US Senate Runoffs
In A Major U-Turn, NYSE Says Will Not Delist China's Major Telecom Operators
4 Reasons The Stock Market Rally Could Resume In 2021
Global Markets Kick Off New Year On A Positive Note
China Threatens Retaliation Against NYSE Move To Delist Country's Major Telecom Operators
The Week In Cannabis: DEA Research Licenses, Wisconsin, An Israeli Index, M&A, And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Democrats Georgia Senate Runoff RepublicansNews Futures Politics Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com