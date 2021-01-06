Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple's New Patents Indicate Macs Will Be Able To Wirelessly Charge iPhones
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2021 6:02am   Comments
Share:
Apple's New Patents Indicate Macs Will Be Able To Wirelessly Charge iPhones

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has secured patents related to two-way wireless charging, which could potentially mean the MacBook range of computers could be used in the future to charge other Apple devices, the Verge reported Tuesday.

What Happened: The patents, first noted by Patently Apple, describe how inductive coils could be placed under the chassis of a MacBook that could allow for charging an Apple Watch, iPhone, or the AirPods charging case.

Multiple devices can reportedly be charged as per the patents using the computer’s palm rest, trackpad, or lid.

Why It Matters: The patented technology could help users travel without power adapters for multiple devices, which according to the Tim Cook-led company can be “burdensome,” noted the Verge.

The Cupertino, California-based company stopped including power bricks with its latest range of 5G iPhones.

In November, Apple revealed a MagSafe Duo Adapter, which costs $180, and is capable of charging two devices at a time.

At present, MacBook pros are made out of Aluminium, which is not compatible with wireless charging, according to the Verge.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 1.2% higher at $131.01 on Tuesday and fell 0.27% in the after-hours session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Says Compliance With Company 'Values' Will Impact Executive Cash Bonuses Starting 2021
The Apple Products That Could Be Released In 2021
Tesla Gets Street-High $810 Price Target From Morgan Stanley
'Fast Money' Panel's Top Stock Picks For 2021: Apple, Live Nation And More
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
What iPhone Supplier Foxconn's Strong Quarterly Revenue Means For Apple
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AirPods Apple Watch iPhone MacBooksNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com